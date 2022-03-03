Greeneville High School’s Greene Devils continued to flex their muscles, running roughshod through the Region 1-3A Tournament and beating Volunteer 91-52 to claim their fourth straight regional championship Thursday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
The defending state champs will be seeking another trip to “The Glass House” in Murfreesboro, but they have one more obstacle to cross to get there. They will be back at Hal Henard on Monday night in the Sectionals to tangle with Knox Halls, who dropped a 56-47 decision to Clinton in the Region 2 title tilt Thursday. That will be a 7 p.m. tipoff.
“I thought in the first half we were a very good defensive team,” Coach Brad Woolsey told reporters after the game, wiping a towel across his face to dry some of the liquid that he had been doused with in the locker room. “And on offense, Reid (Satterfield) is just shooting the ball with so much confidence. This team has chemistry, and they are so unselfish. They enjoy being together and I’m very thankful they are selfless.”
Satterfield, the senior standout, was named the tournament most valuable player with 20 points and six rebounds. He scored 18 of those in the first half. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, a senior and a Mr. Basketball finalist, actually led the scoring with 22, but he had to spend some time on the bench after picking up his second foul in the second quarter.
After not being tested in the regional – winning over Sullivan East 82-55, Elizabethton 87-53 and finally over Volunteer 91-52 – the team will head into the Sectionals with a full head of steam.
“The crowd support has been so good,” Woolsey said. “I hope all of Greeneville shows up Monday night to support us. This really is a special team.”
Volunteer, making their first regional finals appearance since 1998, quickly found out what Greeneville’s other regional opponents had discovered: there will seldom be a shot taken that isn’t contested.
The Falcons led 4-2 two minutes into the game, but the Devils went on a 21-4 run the rest of the quarter and were in total control of the action at 25-8 by the time the buzzer sounded. Adjatay Dabbs hit two triples from the corner in that offensive spurt, and Satterfield tallied eight points.
Volunteer never could recover from that early burst. Satterfield dropped in three 3-pointers and the lead quickly grew to 20 points (34-14), and by the halftime horn the Devils had doubled up their opposition, leading 50-25.
“We let up a bit in the third quarter and gave them some open looks, but overall it was a good defensive effort,” the coach summed up.
The lead had grown to 30 points in the third quarter and the final period started with GHS holding a 75-44 advantage. Reserves got in most of the playing time the rest of the way.
In addition to the 42 points combined by Satterfield and Gillespie, Dabbs scored 15. Terry Grove and Jackson Tillery provided their normal stout defense, and all five starters were named to the All-Region Team.
Greeneville is 27-6 on the year heading into the Sectionals.
Volunteer (23-12) will have to travel to Clinton for Sub-State. Garrison Barrett and Andrew Knittle led the scoring with 13 points while Jon Wes Lovelace scored 12.
Barrett and Knittle, along with teammate Bradin Minton, earned All-Region honors. Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts and Unicoi County’s Lucas Slagle were also All-Region selections.
VOLUNTEER (52): Minton 8, Harrison 2, Andrew Knittle 13, Jon Wes Lovelace 12, Garrison Barrett 13, Christian 4.
GREENEVILLE (91): Tillery 7, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 22, Adjatay Dabbs 15, Grove 7, Reid Satterfield 20, Lester 3, Williams 3, Kennedy 4, Pillar 5, Goad 2, Woolsey 3.
3-Point Goals: VHS—4 (Lovelace 3, Knittle). GHS—12 (Satterfield 4, Dabbs 2, Tillery, Gillespie, Lester, Williams, Pillar, Woolsey).
VOLUNTEER 8 17 19 8 — 52
GREENEVILLE 25 25 25 16 — 91