BRISTOL — The Greeneville Greene Devils couldn’t knock down enough shots on Thursday night. Simple as that.
Against their second straight opponent with a substantial size advantage, the Devils shot just 34 percent and wound up with a 71-50 loss to Berkmar out of Georgia in the Arby’s Classic semifinals at Viking Hall.
Playing in the Final Four of the Classic for the first time since 1985, Greeneville hit just 18 of 53 shots, including 37 percent (10 of 27) from 3-point range.
“We made some borderline tough shots in the second half, but there were times when we got open looks and didn’t hit shots,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “That’s just the game of basketball. That’s going to happen.
“Our kids fought. They had their feet ready, had their hands up and were ready to shoot the ball, but some shots just wouldn’t go down.”
Any time a smaller team plays a larger team, the smaller team will almost always have to shoot lights out to have a chance of winning as rebounds and second chances will be limited.
Case in point was Wednesday night when the Devils shot 54 percent (22 of 41) overall and 57 percent (12 of 21) beyond the arc to knock off Dr. Phillips, another much larger team out of Florida, 76-72 in one of the biggest upsets in the 38-year history of the Classic.
Greeneville, now 10-4, will play Amarillo out of Texas in the Classic’s third-place game at 5 p.m. Friday. Berkmar (7-2) will play Long Island Lutheran out of New York in the championship game at 6:30 p.m.
“I’m really, really proud of our kids,” Woolsey said. “I just feel like this week we’ve gotten a lot better. You want to win games. But what you really want to see is your kids getting better and I feel like in a lot of ways we’ve gotten better this week.”
For the first three quarters, Greeneville’s loss to Berkmar looked a lot like its win over Dr. Phillips.
The Devils trailed 18-5 after one quarter and by as many as 16 points in the second quarter before finding their stroke and making it a game.
Trailing 27-11 late in the second, Greeneville closed the half with an 11-0 run to pull within 27-22.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who led the Devils with 23 points, sparked the spurt with a jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer. He then found Jayquan Price for a 3-pointer in transition, and Reid Satterfield, who had 20 points, drained a 3 to make it 27-22.
Midway through the third quarter, Gillespie whipped the crowd into a frenzy with a personal 7-2 run that he punctuated with a steal and a strong one-handed dunk with Berkmar’s Antoine “Bo” Hurns hanging on his back.
That pulled Greeneville within 35-32 at the 5:10 mark of the third, but that’s as close as the Devils would get.
“It was scary at that point because it was the exact same thing Greeneville had done in the Dr. Phillips game,” said Berkmar coach Greg Phillips. “We only gave up five points in the first quarter, which – against that team – is amazing. We did a great job there staying on their shooters, playing tendencies.
“In the second and third quarters, we relaxed. We couldn’t match up and they got going. When you have a team with kids who can play and shoot like they do, you can’t lose focus for a second. They’re as good of a shooting team as we’ll see, and Gillespie is as good as any player we’ll see back home.”
Berkmar got a layup from Ahmed Soumahoro, a steal and dunk from Jermahri Hill and a tip-in from Malique Ewin to push its lead back to double digits, 46-34.
Greeneville then cut it to 47-42 on a 3-pointer and layup from Gillespie and another 3 from Satterfield in an 8-1 run.
Greeneville was still within five points, 53-48, on a 3 from Gillespie at the 6:36 mark of the fourth, but the Devils hit just one of their final 11 shots in the period as Berkmar pulled away.
Greeneville’s first three misses in that stretch were a couple hurried shots by Satterfield and a 3 by Gillespie.
“There was about a five-point hump we just couldn’t get over tonight,” Woolsey said. “I think (Satterfield and Gillespie) were trying to push there in the fourth. I had told them to be aggressive. … When you’re playing against a team with length and athleticism, there are going to be some mistakes. But I would rather us be aggressive and try to win the game.”
Ewin, a smooth 6-foot-10 forward who has signed with Ole Miss, led Berkmar with 20 points and nine rebounds.
“He’s a great player,” Woolsey said. “As far as his skill, I enjoy watching him about as much as anybody besides our kids.”
Hurns finished with 17 points and nine boards for Berkmar, which outrebounded Greeneville 37-26. Hill added 16 points and Bryce Blaine finished with 11 for the Patriots.
Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs, who had four 3s and 18 points in the win over Dr. Phillips, was held scoreless on 0-for-9 shooting, including 0-for-6 beyond the arc.