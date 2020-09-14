The Bristol Cross annually brings together the top high school runners from the Mountain Empire and beyond.
With representatives from 26 Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina schools registered, the 2020 version of the race proved to be no exception.
The Greeneville High School harriers took advantage of a fast field in the 5K race at Steele Creek Park on Saturday morning to record five personal best performances (PR) and three more seasonal best performances (SB) from the 12 GHS entries.
Mason Brandon continued his climb by recording his first ever sub-18 performance with a 10th place finish in 17:48.4. He led the Devils to a sixth-place finish in the competition.
Following Brandon were three more PR performances, Lucas Greineder (41st place in 19:37.4), Morgan Leach (43rd place in 19:45.8) and Russell Hickey (47th place in 19:51.9). Alex LeBlanc completed the top 5 in 73rd place with a time of 20:55.1. Joshua Hyde (75th place in 21:00.9) and Nathan Shetley (120th place in 22:55.1) made up the rest of the Devil contingent in the 181-runner race.
Chloe Williford led the Lady Devils 11th place effort by finishing two seconds off her PR with a seasonal best 24:00.4 and placing 33rd.
Emma Waddell was the second Lady Devil to finish (75th place in 27:33.1 PR). Anna Jackson turned in a seasonal best with her 88th place in 28:45.6. Camryn Myles also recorded a seasonal best for finishing in 99th place at 30:00.9. Jennie Bulawa finished in 111th place with a time of 32:35.8. The race was completed by 123 girls.
Daniel Boone was the team winner in both the boys’ and girls’ races.
The Greene Devils and Lady Devils will run at Fender’s Farm on Saturday.