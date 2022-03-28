It was a cold and windy day at the Hardin Valley Academy Invitational Track Meet in Knoxville on Saturday. However, the Greeneville High track teams were not deterred by the weather. The team finished the day with 13 season best performances, a fifth-place finish on the boys side and one school record in the 33 team meet.
Jaden Stevenson was the top performer of the day with three first-place finishes – long jump (21’6”), 100-meter dash (11.04) and 200-meter dash (21.35).
Stevenson’s 200-meter dash time broke a long-standing school record of 21.6 which was held by two giants in the history of Greeneville track and field, Floyd Gillespie in 1979 and Dustin Moore in 1994.
Brock Moore had a good day also. He won the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 14.58 and had a PR in the 300-meter hurdles, placing fourth in 42.47 seconds.
J.J. Durbin placed fifth in discus with a throw of 130’ 19”. Durbin had a PR of 40’ 0.75” in the shot put. Morgan Leach had a season best of 2:10.24 in the 800 and ran a 54.31 in the 400-meter dash to place sixth.
Other PR performances on the day for Greeneville were Olivia McClintock in the 200, Darla Kammerdiener in the 800, Abby Lane in the discus, Darien Humphries in the 200, Brennan Sweat in the 800, and Amari Maddox in the 300 hurdles.
Hardin Valley was the team winner in both the boys and girls meets.