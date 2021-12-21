KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Greene Devils didn’t know a whole lot about the Lexington Wildcats, their opening opponent in the inaugural Alpha Invitational at the Buck Van Huss Dome on Monday.
The Devils didn’t know Lexington is one of the largest high schools in South Carolina with more than 2,000 students.
The Devils didn’t know the Wildcats have won a couple basketball state championships, been to a slew of final fours and went 29-1 just a couple seasons ago.
Turns out, ignorance is bliss. Instead of getting caught up in playing one of the premier programs in the Palmetto State, the Devils simply went about their business and shot the Wildcats out of the arena, 90-67.
Seniors Reid Satterfield and Ja’Kobi Gillespie each finished with 35 points for Greeneville, with Satterfield draining 10 3-pointers.
“We just kind of did what we do,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey, whose Devils were 18-of-33 from beyond the arc. “We take what we get (from the defense). Today, we just got 3s.
“… It wasn’t like ‘Let’s just make sure we get the 3s up.’ It was just ‘Don’t turn it over. Move the basketball. Take good shots.’”
Satterfield, who turned in his best shooting performance of the season and one of the best in his career, was crazy hot from the start.
Satterfield hit four of five 3-point shots in the first quarter and Gillespie had two as Greeneville jumped to a 24-13 lead.
“When you come out and shoot the ball really well, it makes everything look really good,” Woolsey said. “These guys came out and shot it with confidence. They ended up making some beautiful music there.”
Said Satterfield, “This is as good as I’ve felt shooting the ball this season by far. I’ve had a couple decent games, but none that have felt as good as this one. Once I made the first shot, I was like, ‘OK. I think I can really do something tonight.’”
In the second quarter, Satterfield knocked down two more 3s and scored nine points, Gillespie scored eight points and Jayquan Price had a 3 as Greeneville went to halftime with a 44-32 lead.
“Greeneville shot the ball incredibly well,” said Lexington coach Elliott Pope. “They’re a well coached team and they run the floor hard. They’re a great team. They should have a long run in their state tournament this year.”
Lexington 6-foot-6 sophomore Cam Scott, who was an all-state player as an eighth-grader and already has several Division I offers, pulled the Wildcats within 46-41 on a layup at the 4:17 mark of the third quarter.
The Devils then got a 3 from Adjatay Dabbs, another from Satterfield and two more from Gillespie for a 12-3 run that pushed them ahead by double digits for good, 58-44 with 1:45 to play in the third.
“That’s the best any team has shot it against us this year,” Pope said. “We were in their face a couple times, but they just hit some tough shots. This is one of those games where you look at the tape and go, ‘Dang. That kid made a good shot.’”
Gillespie finished the game with four 3s for Greeneville and Hayden Goad had two.
Scott wound up with 13 points for Lexington, just two in the second half. Michael Misick-Rivas had 15 points and Jose Figueroa had 11.
Greeneville, now 7-3, will play Chapmanville (W.Va.) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Lexington (5-5) will play Dobyns-Bennett at 8 p.m.