BRISTOL — Jaden Stevenson was named Most Valuable Runner after leading the Greeneville Greene Devils to a third-place finish in the 17-team Frank Carver Invitational on Saturday.
Stevenson won the 100 meters (11.06) and the 200 meters with a meet record of 22.20. He also anchored the winning 4X400 relay team and placed third in the high Jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
SOFTBALL North Greene 5 Claiborne 4
KINGSPORT — Hailey Kirkpatrick went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI to lead the North Greene Lady Huskies to a consolation win in the Eastman softball tournament on Saturday.
Zoe Sanders also had a double for North Greene.
Kylee Jones notched the win in the circle. In five innings, she gave up eight hits, four runs, walked one and struck out one.
Cambell Gaby held Claiborne scoreless in the sixth for the save. She gave up a hit and struck out three.
North Greene 12 Johnson County 2
KINGSPORT — Gaby went the distance in the circle on Saturday. In five innings, she gave up three hits, two runs (one earned), walked none and struck out three.
Gaby also went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Kessie Antonelli and Kirkpatrick each had two hits and an RBI, Breezy Savage had two hits, and Sanders had a hit and two RBI.
Anderson County 14 North Greene 2
KINGSPORT — North Greene made four errors in the loss on Friday.
Gaby drew the start in the circle and lasted 2⅔ innings. She gave up seven hits, six runs (one earned), walked none and struck out two.
Gaby and Haley Bailey each had two hits for North Greene.
Daniel Boone 10 North Greene 0
KINGSPORT — Had it not been for an error, Daniel Boone’s Maggie Hillman would have pitched a perfect game against the Lady Huskies on Friday.
In six innings, Hillman gave up no hits, walked none and struck out two.
Gaby took the loss. In five innings, she gave up eight hits, seven runs (three earned), walked one and struck out one.
The Lady Huskies made five errors.
Unicoi County 6 Greeneville 2
KINGSPORT — Greeneville’s Kaley Bradley had two hits, including a double, and Ashlyn Rachon hit a solo home run in the Eastman tournament on Saturday.
Bradley took the loss in the circle. In five innings, she gave up 10 hits, six runs, walked none and struck out four.
Tennessee 10 Greeneville 7
KINGSPORT — Bradley had two hits, including a double; Ansley Collins had two hits, including a double, and two RBI; Ella Moore had a hit and two RBI; and Lydia Darnell had a double and an RBI for Greeneville on Saturday.
Leah Phillips took the loss in the circle. She pitched four innings, gave up nine hits, 10 runs (seven earned) and walked three.