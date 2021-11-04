Greeneville swept Chuckey-Doak in bowling on Wednesday at Olympia Lanes, winning the boys match 16-7 and the girls match 23-0.
In boys, Greeneville jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Alex Litchfield’s 172, Grant Litchfield’s 146 and Gabe Carpenter’s 139. Chuckey-Doak’s Eli Garber led all scorers with a 187.
Greeneville took the first Baker game 155-118 for a 9-1 lead. Chuckey-Doak took game 2 (114-112) and the Greene Devils took game 3 (117-99) for an 11-3 advantage.
In the fourth and fifth Baker games, the Black Knights won 129-119 and 103-78, closing the gap to 13-7.
Greeneville collected the final bonus points due to pinfall and picked up the 16-7 win to run its record to 2-3.
In girls, the Lady Greene Devils jumped to an 8-0 lead as Kaylee Wallen rolled a 132, Arianna Powell a 114 and Sophie McNeese a 111. In the Baker games, Greeneville took all 10 points to seal the 23-0 win and run its record to 2-3.
Greeneville will host Chuckey-Doak on Wednesday.