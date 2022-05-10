JEFFERSON CITY — The situation felt oddly familiar for Parker Shipley — bottom of the seventh inning with the winning run on base.
So did the result.
Down to his last strike and Greeneville’s last out, Shipley delivered with a line drive. And when Carson Norris slid head first into home, the Greene Devils had won their District 2-3A tournament opener 3-2 over Cherokee at Carson-Newman University’s Silver Diamond Baseball Complex.
Shipley already had one walk-off hit to his name this season. What better time for another?
“I just saw where the hole was like I did last time, so I just had to hit the ball there where they couldn’t get to it,” Shipley said. “I knew it was a curveball because I could see the spin. It stayed up and I just knew if I got the barrel to it, I could push it out to the outfield.”
That he did, and his game-winner came two batters after Norris had lined a one-out double to left. Two of Greeneville’s three hits came during the seventh inning.
“We really have grown up,” Shipley said.
Shipley had also pitched the first four innings. He struck out six and surrendered two earned runs on two hits in the no-decision.
Colton Richards threw a total of 1.2 innings and 24 pitches, staying just under the limit to be available for Tuesday. Carson Quillen had thrown 1.1 innings between Richards’ two mound trips. Both struck out two batters and combined to allow only one hit, with Quillen firing 25 pitches.
“Pitching wise, I think we dominated,” Greene Devils coach Andy Collins said. “That was big for us.”
Just as critical, the Greene Devils (15-17-1) twice caught a Cherokee runner trying to steal third base. Brady Leroy had doubled in the top of the third, but Shipley caught him in a rundown between second and third.
Isaac Williams led off the fifth with a double. But Greeneville catcher Noah Murray fired to Corbin Cannon, who caught Williams stealing third. Cherokee’s second out of the inning proved large, as Parker Bailey singled in the next at-bat. The Chiefs out-hit Greeneville 7-3.
Richards got Greeneville’s first hit with a leadoff double in the third, scoring on Ty Casteel’s groundout to tie the game 2-2.
Eli House drew a bases-loaded walk in the opening frame for Greeneville’s first run. But Cherokee answered with four straight hits in the second, starting with Matt Newton’s double. Cole Putnal and Williams each singled in a run for a 2-1 Chiefs lead.
Devan Carpenter pitched the first two innings and walked four while striking out three, allowing one earned run. Aidan Webb threw the next 4.1 frames and fanned five before Tyler Lawson took the hill in the seventh.
Third-seeded Cherokee finished the season with an overall record of 18-12. A 9-6 loss to Claiborne following Greeneville’s walk-off win ended the Chiefs’ 2022 campaign.
UP NEXT
The No. 2 seed Greene Devils face top-seeded Grainger at 2 p.m. Tuesday.