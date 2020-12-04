KINGSPORT — Following time off for the Thanksgiving holidays, Greeneville's bowling team traveled to face Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday.
The girls match saw the Lady Devils jump to a 6-2 lead behind Hannah Gass’ 138 and Kaylee Wallen’s 121. Kayla Southerland’s 196 and Veronica Williams’ 126 were tops for the Lady Indians.
In the second game, Amora Klepper rolled a 144 and Miranda Delbridge a 135 to push Greeneville to a 12-4 lead. Southerland paced Dobyns-Bennett with a 152, while Brianna Kanipe came in with a 127.
The third game saw the Lady Indians storm back, taking four individual points behind Southerland’s 207 and Kanipe’s 145, but the Lady Devils ended up taking the 19-8 win as Wallen ended her day with a 137.
In boys, the Indians grabbed an 8-0 lead as Isaac Minton (245), Blake McReynolds (198) and Mason Andes (184) exploded out of the gates helping the Indians finish with a 1130 team series. The Devils were led by Casey Doughty with a 152.
In the second game, Dobyns-Bennett cooled a little, rolling a 1022 series behind Peyton Keesee’s 213, McReynolds’ 190 and Evan Mears’ 172. Cliff Doughty (158) and Casey Doughty (150) paced Greeneville, followed by Trey Gudger’s 143.
In the final game, McReynolds ended his day with a 225, followed by Mears’ 184 and Keesee’s 179 as the Indians cruised to a 26-1 win. Cliff Doughty’s 138 and David Carpenter’s 122 led the Devils.
The Greene Devils will play Chuckey-Doak at 5 p.m. Monday at Holiday Lanes in Johnson City.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
South Greene 54
Rogersville 13
ROGERSVILLE — Madison Hensley pumped in a game-high 22 points – all in the first half – to lead South Greene.
Davanie Tarleton added 14 points for South Greene, which led 26-0 after one quarter and 42-6 at halftime.
South Greene won the JV game 32-0. Whitney Reaves scored 10 points off the bench for the Lady Rebels, Reagan Arrowood had eight and Natalie Foshie had six.