KINGSPORT — Just when Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey thought his team might be putting four quarters of quality basketball together on a consistent basis, the Greene Devils got complacent.
On Tuesday’s second day of the inaugural Alpha Invitational at Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville jumped to a 22-2 lead after one quarter against Chapmanville out of West Virginia but wound up having to turn back the Tigers in the fourth quarter for a 67-52 win.
“We came out with a lot of intensity and a good edge to us in the first quarter. Defensively, just totally locked in, playing hard, taking care of the basketball offensively,” Woolsey said. “After that, it was pretty much a good effort here, not good here, good effort here, not good here, turnover here. We got really, really sloppy. But I was glad we fought.”
Chapmanville trimmed the lead to 33-23 at halftime before the Devils pushed it to 45-31 after three. And then the Tigers cut it to six points late in the fourth.
After a layup and three-point play from Ja’Kobi Gillespie put Greeneville ahead 50-31 in the first minute of the final period, the Tigers went on 17-4 run to trim the lead to 54-48 with 2:16 to play.
No Chapmanville player had more than four points in the spurt, but Isaiah Smith and Zion Blevins each knocked down a 3-pointer in the run.
Following a timeout, Greeneville responded with a 9-0 run to build its lead to 63-48.
Gillespie started the run with four free throws, two when the Tigers were whistled for a technical foul. Jackson Tillery followed with a layup and Reid Satterfield capped the spurt with a 3-pointer from up top with 1:12 to play.
“I thought we did a good job of fighting through it at the end, but we’ve got to be a heckuva lot better than we were in the last three quarters,” Woolsey said.
Greeneville’s lapses – lazy passes that were stolen, failing to get back on defense and failing to find Chapmanville’s shooters – over the final three quarters were especially head scratching considering the Devils dismantled Lexington, a premier South Carolina program, 90-67 with four quarters of quality basketball on the opening day of the invitational on Monday.
“The only way I know (to get players to play hard every possession) is to challenge them and for them to be on their butt when they’re not playing hard,” said Woolsey, whose Devils improve to 8-3. “All I know to do is stay on them and bring awareness to what’s going on on the floor, and hopefully they’ll make an adjustment.
“Sometimes it takes losing a really bad game to make it sink in. I hope that’s not what it takes for us. But maybe sometimes it does.”
Gillespie led all scorers with 25 points, while Adjatay Dabbs added 14 for Greeneville. Satterfield and Terry Grove each finished with nine points, Tillery had eight and Ty Williams muscled in two with a putback of his own miss.
Blevins led Chapmanville with 21 points.
Greeneville will play Myers Park out of Charlotte, N.C., in the Arby’s Classic at 7 p.m. Monday at Tennessee High.