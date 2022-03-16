MURFREESBORO — Two more wins separate Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield from the ultimate storybook ending.
The two ended up on SportsCenter after their final home game. Gillespie became Greeneville’s first TSSAA Mr. Basketball winner. Both have scored over 2,000 points in their illustrious careers, something no Greene Devil had done before.
What else should we expect from a dynamic duo that’s played together since elementary school?
”It’s been special,” Satterfield said. “We’ve played together since fourth grade, so we know what each other is going to do before the other even does it. That just helps us play together and dominate.”
Satterfield added three more 3-pointers to his résumé during Greeneville’s 71-37 state quarterfinal win over Jackson North Side, finishing with 13 points. He’d averaged 17.1 points and 5.1 boards per game going into the state tournament.
Gillespie has led Greeneville (29-6) in scoring, and highlight reel plays, with 27.5 points, 4.4 assists and 4.8 boards per game heading to Murfreesboro. He dunked four times and scored 22 points Tuesday night.
”I just play the same all the time, always try to play hard, play good D,” Gillespie said following the North Side game.
Adjatay Dabbs, another key figure in Greeneville’s success, averaged 10.5 points and 3 rebounds through Greeneville’s first 34 games. He hit from deep three times and dropped 16 points against North Side. By now, he and the Greene Devils are used to the pressure of defending a state championship.
“Coach told us from the beginning of the year we have a target on our back,” Dabbs said. “We just prepared for that all year, we’re just working hard.”
PREPARE FOR THE PANTHERS
Hailing from Crossville, coach Neal Capps and the Stone Memorial Panthers (21-10) await the chance to upset Greeneville in Friday’s 3A semifinal round.
Stone Memorial, making its first trip to state since back-to-back appearances in 2011 and 2012, defeated a 6-24 Bolton squad 77-64 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals following Greeneville’s win. The Panthers actually trailed 31-30 at halftime before dominating the third quarter 28-11 to build a 58-42 lead.
“At tournament time, there’s such quick turnarounds, you really don’t have the opportunity to delve into the other team a ton. It’s really a lot about yourself,” Devils coach Brad Woolsey said. “We just try to play in a way where it doesn’t matter who we play, we’re going to try to play the same, and we really just want to be comfortable with what we do. Defensively, that’s one of the biggest things for me is making sure we’re comfortable in what we do so we’re not having to think a lot.”
With 18.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, freshman sensation Cade Capps leads the Panthers in both categories. He shot 9-of-16 with a pair of 3-pointers and scored 24 points with seven rebounds against Bolton.
Junior Matthew Bilbrey grabbed nine rebounds and scored 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while senior Dylan Whittenburg recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards. Bilbrey and Whittenburg average 13.0 and 10.2 points per game respectively. Junior Conner Bowman leads the Panthers in offensive rebounding with 1.5 per game and 3.7 total, while Bilbrey leads the team in assists (3.3) and steals (1.2).
Stone Memorial’s last state tournament run also ended in the state semifinals, a 72-54 loss to eventual champion Christ Presbyterian Academy in 2012.
Friday’s semifinal is set to tip off at 11 a.m. ET.