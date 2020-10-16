With the defending Class 4A state champion Elizabethton Cyclones coming to Burley Stadium on Friday night, the Greeneville Greene Devils will take the football field as underdogs for the second straight week.
But the Devils are eager for the challenge, just as they were prior to knocking off Sullivan South 41-7 last week.
“We’re playing Elizabethton, the No. 1 ranked team in the state that’s on a 21-game winning streak,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “All the pressure is on them. We don’t have anything to lose.
“They’re the defending state champions riding that winning streak. We know how that pressure feels.
“I’ve told our kids, ‘Let’s go out there and have fun Friday night. Make the most of this opportunity.’”
Counting a COVID win over Union County last week, Elizabethton technically has a 22-game winning streak. The Cyclones are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-4A this season.
Greeneville, meanwhile, has bounced back from an 0-2 start on the field with four straight wins. And counting a COVID win over Union County, the Devils are 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the region.
Elizabethton defeated Greeneville in both meetings between the two teams in 2019 – 24-21 during the regular season and 24-13 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“These are the best two teams in our conference playing,” Spradlen said. “It’s always going to be a battle no matter what the records for each team are. When Greeneville and Elizabethton play, it’s a dang battle.”
Against like opponents this season, Elizabethton defeated Science Hill 30-8 and Daniel Boone 23-21, while Greeneville lost 35-34 to Daniel Boone and 45-25 to Science Hill.
Elizabethton has nearly every player back that contributed to its state championship run last year.
Junior quarterback Bryson Rollins and senior receiver Parker Hughes are the Cyclones’ biggest offensive threats.
Rollins has completed 58 of 80 passes for 1,072 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions, while Hughes has caught 30 passes for 797 yards and 12 TDs.
Sophomore running back Nate Stephens has rushed for 390 yards and five TDs on 47 carries, and senior running back Ladarian Avery has rushed for 251 yards and a TD on 36 carries.
“Sullivan South does a lot of the same scheme stuff that Elizabethton does. That helped us prepare for this game,” Spradlen said. “The Rollins kid is a shifty runner. He’s really patient. He’s going to wait until he sees what he wants and then he’s going to go hard. And they return everybody on the offensive line from last year, and they have one of the best receivers in East Tennessee in Parker Hughes.
“It’s going to be a challenge for our defense, but we have the speed on defense to get to the football.”
Greeneville will counter on offense mainly with junior running back Mason Gudger, who has rushed for 537 yards and six TDs on 65 carries while catching seven passes for 177 yards and two TDs.
In Greeneville’s win at Sullivan South, Gudger ran for 163 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 23 of 32 passes for 272 yards and four TDs with one interception.
At receiver, Jaden Stevenson has caught 11 passes for 274 yards and six TDs; Adjatay Dabbs has 14 catches for 207 yards and two TDs; Nick Iezzi has 11 catches for 151 yards; and Jakobi Gillespie has seven catches for 61 yards and a TD.
“For us to win this game, we’ve got to have a big game from our offensive line and Mason Gudger,” Spradlen said. “He’ll probably get a few more carries than he’s been getting, but we also have four dudes out on the edge at receiver who can take it to the house any time they touch the football.
“The last few weeks, we’ve really put it together on offense.”