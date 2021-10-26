Greeneville’s bowling teams braved the wind and rain as they made the trip to Kingsport to face off with Dobyns-Bennett on Monday night.
The Indians, however, were as strong as the storms and started with games of 222 (Alex Nelson) and 220 (Zane Whisman) to grab a 7-1 lead.
The Greene Devils were paced by Alex Litchfield (181) and Grant Litchfield (179). DB continued its surgency into the Baker portions by rolling games of 212, 192, 172, 182, and 219, showing the strength of some collegiate programs.
The Baker scores for Greeneville got stronger as the match went along (105, 158, 169, 149, and 161) and give them a bright outlook for future matches, although the final score was 22-1. The Devils fall to 1-4 on the year, while DB goes to 3-0.
In the girls’ match, the Lady Devils took four of the six individual wins behind Kaylee Wallen’s 137, Sophie McNeese’s 120 and McKenzie Hopson’s 116.
The Lady Indians, behind Kayla Southerland’s 222 and Stephanie Reynolds’ 110, collected the two bonus points by virtue of the 701 – 604 team pinfall, tying the score 4–4 heading into the Baker portion. From there, Dobyns-Bennett pulled away to a 19–4 win and ran its record to 2- 1. Greeneville falls to 1–4.
Greeneville will bowl against Chuckey-Doak on Nov. 3.