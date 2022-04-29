AFTON — Kyle Donahue has never coached girls basketball, but the new coach of the girls squad at Chuckey-Doak certainly has an impressive hoops resume.
“I feel like I have the experience in basketball for the job,” said Donahue, who also serves as Chuckey-Doak’s athletic director and introduced himself as girls coach on Thursday. “We told the girls the other day about me, but they don’t know me as basketball coach Donahue. Since they’ve been here, I’ve been football coach Donahue. So that was kind of comical.
“I’ve got a basketball background and I’ve kind of morphed into a football coach. But I’ve been successful in basketball at different places all the way through high school and college and even here at Chuckey-Doak.”
From 2012-18, Donahue was an assistant coach on Chuckey-Doak’s boys team under current Black Knights boys coach Sam Broyles.
Donahue has also served as an assistant coach under Brad Woolsey with the Greeneville boys team, he’s been an assistant on the Walters State Community College men’s team, and he’s been an assistant on Chuckey-Doak’s football team since 2012.
During his playing career, Donahue was named Greene County player of the year in 2006 while playing for coach Terry Hoese at South Greene. He went on to play for junior college hall of fame coach Bill Carlyle at Walters State where he helped the Senators to a 32-3 record and the JUCO national tournament in 2008.
Donahue played his final two years of college ball at Milligan University.
With his new duties as girls basketball coach in addition to being AD, Donahue will step away from football.
“I think this is a good time for me to make the change from football to basketball. My family is behind my decision,” he said. “And, too, I think the girls on the team here at Chuckey-Doak are ready to be pushed. We have a good group of girls who are young. We’ll have one senior next season, but a lot of the girls who will be juniors and sophomores got a lot of playing time last year.
“There’s a lot of potential in what we have and I feel like they’re ready to take the next step.”
Chuckey-Doak’s girls reached state sectionals in 2012 and 2018, but the Lady Knights have had four straight losing seasons since, including a 6-23 mark this past season.
Donahue replaces Lisa Darnell, who resigned on April 7.
“We’ve got to learn how to win again,” Donahue said. “The girls and the fan base are very hungry. We’ve been down a couple years, but our fans still come out in droves. There’s nothing better than playing a county team on a Friday night in lower Afton. I think people are excited about us.
“We’re going to win the day. I’m going to work really hard on winning at practice, we’re going to work really hard at winning in the classroom and being great people. At the end of the day, if we win basketball games, fantastic. But if the worst thing we do is raise great people, then we’ve won in the end.”