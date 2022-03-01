Baseball legend Yogi Berra once uttered this phrase way back in 1973: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
Cocke County’s Lady Red can certainly believe that.
Having trailed the entire ball game until only 15 seconds were left on the clock, the Greeneville High Lady Devils rallied from 15 points down in the third quarter, and nine points behind in the final period, to stage a somewhat miraculous 73-69 win over Cocke County in the Region 1-3A semifinals at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Monday night.
The victory sends Greeneville into the Region 1 championship game Wednesday night against Elizabethton, which knocked out Grainger 51-42. The title game will begin at 7 p.m. at Hal Henard Gym, with both teams assured of a sectional (sub-state) berth on Saturday night. The winner gets to play at home, while the loser must go on the road to the Region 2 champ.
Cocke County came into the contest with tremendous energy, and they continued to play with that pep until the fourth quarter. That’s when Greeneville finally decided they had to match, or even better, that energy if they were going to beat the Lady Red.
Junior Lauren Bailey turned in a torrid second half, finishing the night with 30 points, 13 of them in the final eight minutes.
Devil Coach Annette Watts was not sure what allowed her Devils to finally gain the step they needed down the stretch, but she was happy they came alive.
“We just showed more energy in the fourth quarter than we had all night,” she said. “I think they finally realized if they lost, we’re done. We have high goals, and those goals were not going to be reached if we didn’t play better.”
Bailey really caught fire. She scored only eight points in the first half, but with the game on the line, she basically put the team on her shoulders.
“She really did,” Watts said. “We were a little tentative in the first half, for some reason. We didn’t drive the ball like we should. I chewed and chewed. The fourth quarter we played better defense and got into the things we wanted to do. But I thought Delana (DeBusk) and Grace (Hayes) went as hard as they could all night.”
Two minutes deep into the fourth period, Greeneville found themselves on the short end of a 60-51 score. That was a deep hole, but not as big a cavern as in the third when Cocke County’s Gracie Gregg and Camryn Halcomb led a scoring barrage from outside the perimeter that boosted the Lady Red to a 52-37 lead midway through that period.
The Devils clawed back to within 56-47 by end of the third, but still trailed by nine until a 12-6 run sparked by Bailey cut the gap to 62-59 with four minutes to go.
Hayes swished through a 3-pointer with 3:10 left that got the Devils within 64-62, but Cocke County answered with Gracie Gregg scoring on a floater in the paint and then Paige Niethammer hit a foul shot to up the advantage to 67-62 with two minutes to play.
The final minute proved costly to the Lady Red. They made only 2-of-5 free throws and turned the ball over twice. A putback by Bailey with 40 seconds left closed it to 69-68. The two teams swapped turnovers, and Cocke County missed another free throw at the 23 second mark.
Bailey rebounded a missed shot by a teammate and stuck it back in the hoop, getting fouled in the process, with 15 seconds to go, and it was the first time in the entire ball game that the Devils had been in the lead. Bailey made the free throw for a 71-69 lead.
Greeneville called time out, and Cocke County turned the ball over in front court on a steal. Bailey was fouled with three seconds to go and iced the outcome by hitting both charity tosses.
“Their big girl (Niethammer) fouled out there late, and it opened it up in the middle some for Lauren, and boy did she take advantage,” Watts smiled.
Chloe Marsh scored 14 points to assist the 30-point show by Bailey. DeBusk finished with nine and Anna Shaw had eight before fouling out late. Bailey also had eight rebounds while Marsh yanked off seven and Shaw had six.
The Lady Red led 12-3 midway of the first quarter before the Devils closed to 17-13 at the horn. After Gregg hit a triple to start the second, GHS never got closer than four in the quarter before falling behind 36-28 at intermission.
Gregg scored 23 points to lead CC, while Niedhammer netted 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Halcomb scored 13 and Jaylen Cofield was a rebound short of a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.
Greeneville advances with a record of 26-7, while Cocke County closes the books on the year with a 24-7 worksheet.
In the Region 2 semifinals, Seymour beat Anderson County 49-25 and Northview Academy downed Knox Halls 62-40 to advance to the finals of that tourney. They play Wednesday for the Region 2 title.
COCKE COUNTY (69): Clevenger 9, Gracie Gregg 23, Jaylen Cofield 10, Paige Niedhammer 14, Camryn Halcomb 13.
GREENEVILLE (73): Hayes 5, Lauren Bailey 30, Chloe Marsh 14, DeBusk 9, Carter 4, Shaw 8, Ellenburg 3.
3-Point Goals: CC—6 (Gregg 3, Clevenger 2, Halcomb). GHS—4 (Marsh 2, Hayes, Ellenburg).
COCKE COUNTY 17 19 20 13 — 69
GREENEVILLE 13 15 19 26 — 73