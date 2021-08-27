The Greeneville Greene Devils’ season of high expectations got off to a bang with a 42-17 season-opening win at Class 5A power Knox Central last week.
On Friday night, the Greene Devils will host the Grainger Grizzlies at Burley Stadium in the Region 1-4A opener for both.
And while the Grizzlies aren’t likely to be as formidable as Knox Central, Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen says it’s an important game. One, it’s a region matchup. And, two, it’s a chance to further tweak things before the Greene Devils travel to their toughest region foe Elizabethton next week.
“Our kids know we’re probably going to be better than our opponent this week, but our goal is not to just win each week. Our goal is to be the best we can be by the end of the season,” Spradlen said. “Our kids know we can’t take a week off, especially when we have a big-time game at Elizabethton coming up.
“It’s been business as usual this week. On Monday, we got right back at it. We watched film, got a heavy squat in the weight room and really focused on conditioning. Then we were right back on the practice field Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s been another good week. Our kids are excited. They want to get better.”
The Greene Devils rolled up 537 yards offense at Knox Central with the bulk of that coming from senior running back Mason Gudger, who ran for 148 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught three passes for 118 yards and two TDs.
Quarterback Brady Quillen completed nine of 16 passes for 182 yards and a TD while being intercepted once, and backup Corbin Cannon was 4-of-4 for 97 yards and two TDs.
Jaden Stevenson caught three passes for 66 yards and a TD, while Jakobi Gillespie had three catches for 55 yards.
Greeneville led 21-3 at halftime.
“I feel really good about how we played (at Knox Central), but at the same time there are some mistakes we made that we can learn from,” Spradlen said. “We had a lot of good things go our way. But at the same time, if we make another play or two, it could have been a 35-3 game at halftime. We’ve just got to capitalize on some of those plays.
“I felt like the guys played really hard, though, and we feel really good about where we are. We’ve had a really good summer. We’ve made the most of our time. We’ve been able to do everything this summer that we couldn’t do last summer – scrimmage three times, doing 7-on-7 four times. We’ve really been able to focus in the basics and individual position work. I think all that stuff has paid off and has gotten us to the point where we’re at right now.”
Grainger will play without coach Mike Manis, who is in COVID-19 quarantine.
The Grizzlies are coming off a season-opening 34-14 win over Cumberland Gap at home. Quarterback Bryson Bennett threw for 132 yards, and Jacob Hill caught four passes for 104 yards and a TD.
“A lot of people say your biggest improvement as a football team comes from Week 1 to Week 2. This game is big for us going into a big Week 3 game at Elizabethton,” Spradlen said. “… On Friday night playing at Burley Stadium, it’s going to be exciting with our kids pushing each other to get better against a good Grainger football team.
“Grainger has a new coaching staff this year and they’ve switched up what they do on offense a little. It will be a good challenge for us.”