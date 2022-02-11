Greeneville made up a sizable portion of the 2021-22 All-Region 1-A wrestling team.
The following wrestlers have earned the No. 1 seed entering this year's Region 1-A Individual Tournament.
The Region 1-A Individual Tournament will be held on Saturday at Sullivan East High School beginning at 10:30 a.m.
106: Carson Dupill - Greeneville
113: LeAndre Dabney, Jr. - Greeneville
120: Cooper Johnson - Greeneville
126: Jake Ferrell - David Crockett
132: Holden Roaten - Elizabethton
138: Charles Dabney - Greeneville
145: Hunter Mason - Greeneville
152: Colin Dupill - Greeneville
160: Rance Horton - David Crockett
170: Kodiak Cannedy - Greeneville
182: Alex Ingle - David Crockett
195: Gabe Ferrell - David Crockett
220: Zac Chrisman - Greeneville
285: Trenton Taylor - Elizabethton
Coach of the Year: Tod Parker (David Crockett)