Greeneville made up a sizable portion of the 2021-22 All-Region 1-A wrestling team.

The following wrestlers have earned the No. 1 seed entering this year's Region 1-A Individual Tournament.

The Region 1-A Individual Tournament will be held on Saturday at Sullivan East High School beginning at 10:30 a.m.

106: Carson Dupill - Greeneville

113: LeAndre Dabney, Jr. - Greeneville

120: Cooper Johnson - Greeneville

126: Jake Ferrell - David Crockett

132: Holden Roaten - Elizabethton

138: Charles Dabney - Greeneville

145: Hunter Mason - Greeneville

152: Colin Dupill - Greeneville

160: Rance Horton - David Crockett

170: Kodiak Cannedy - Greeneville

182: Alex Ingle - David Crockett

195: Gabe Ferrell - David Crockett

220: Zac Chrisman - Greeneville

285: Trenton Taylor - Elizabethton

Coach of the Year: Tod Parker (David Crockett)

