NEW ORLEANS, La. — Eight members of the Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams were recognized as All-Region honorees for the 2021 indoor season, the USTFCCCA has announced.
Seven men and one woman earned All-Southeast Region status, which is presented to athletes who are ranked in the top five in an individual event or in the top three as part of a relay team.
Men’s All-Region recognition went to senior Will Cronin in the 5000 meters, senior Widchard Guervil in the 200 meters, senior Althiery Leontes in the 60 hurdles, freshman Jordan Taylor in the 60 meters, and the distance medley relay team of Cronin, sophomore Antonio Aparicio, grad student Kyle Stanley and junior Kyler Hodges. Women’s All-Region honors were earned by freshman Emily Coddington in the mile run.
Cronin, a native of Greeneville, broke his own school record with his time of 14:39.49 at the Camel City Invitational on Feb. 19, which converted to 14:30.17 for NCAA qualifying purposes. Cronin’s time was the 44th-best in Division II this season and ranked fourth in both the South Atlantic Conference and the Southeast Region.
Guervil has earned indoor All-Region honors in all four years of his Tusculum career, and was honored in the 200 meters for the third straight year. His season-best time of 21.92 seconds came at the VMI Winter Relays and was the third-best 200 of his Pioneer career. The Fort Myers, Fla. native was ranked 46th in Division II and fifth in the region in the 200. He is an 11-time All-Region honoree for his career, six times indoors and five times outdoors.
Leontes was an All-Region honoree for the first time in his Pioneer career after breaking the school record in the 60-meter hurdles at the VMI Winter Classic on Feb. 12 with a mark of 8.45 seconds, then matching it at the Camel City Invitational on Feb. 12. The Fort Myers, Florida native is ranked 65th nationally in the event, fifth in the Southeast Region and second in the SAC.
Taylor just missed qualifying for nationals in the 60 meters, after running 6.88 seconds at the Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational to rank second on the Tusculum all-time performance list. The native of Miramar, Florida was ranked fourth in the conference and region and is tied for 29th in Division II.
Tusculum’s distance medley relay team of Hodges, Stanley, Aparicio and Cronin set a school record at the VMI Winter Classic on Feb. 12 with a time of 10:28.97, which ranks 60th in Division II this season and third in both the region and the conference.
Coddington ran her season best time in the mile of 5:17.94 at the Camel City Invitational on Feb. 20, which is the eighth-fastest in program history and ranks her second on the school all-time performance list behind All-American Nicole McMillen. The native of Acosta, Pennsylvania ranked fifth in the region and in the conference this season in the mile.
A total of 1,311 athletes from 99 different institutions earned All-Region honors nationwide, with 650 honorees coming from the men’s side and an additional 661 from women’s teams.