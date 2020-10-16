For a half at Burley Stadium on Friday night, the Greeneville Greene Devils looked as if they might give the defending Class 4A state champion Elizabethton Cyclones a run for their money.
In the end, though, the Cyclones showed why they’re the No. 1-ranked team in the state with a 44-10 win, and the young Devils showed they have more rebuilding to do.
“Our guys really played as hard as they could play in the first half,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “Then we had a play that didn’t go our way early in the second half that took the wind out of us.”
The play Spradlen references came on Elizabethton’s first series of the third quarter.
With Elizabethton facing third-and-9 at their 48, quarterback Bryson Rollins heaved a desperation throw downfield that sailed over his intended target, Parker Hughes.
Elizabethton receiver Jake Roberts, though, happened to be in the right place at the right time. He pulled down the errant throw and raced to the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown and a 23-10 Cyclones lead at the 9:14 mark of the third.
“It was third and long. The quarterback was scrambling. We had a chance to tackle him, but he gets out of it. He’s throwing to (Hughes) coming across the field. Our guy comes in and tips it. It goes off his hands and the guy behind him catches it for a touchdown,” said a frustrated Spradlen.
After that, the Greene Devils weren’t a factor in dropping to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 1-4A.
Elizabethton extends its winning streak to 23 games. The Cyclones are 8-0 and 4-0 this season.
Elizabethton struck first in the first quarter when Roberts slipped behind busted coverage and hauled in a 68-yard TD pass from Rollins to give the Cyclones a 7-0 lead at the 5:57 mark of the first quarter.
Greeneville’s Nick Iezzi returned the ensuing kickoff to the Elizabethton 15-yard line and then capped a five-play scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge to pull the Devils even 7-7 at the 3:47 mark of the first.
On its next possession, Elizabethton put together a 17-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in a 26-yard field goal by Sean Smithdeal that gave the Cyclones a 10-7 lead at the 7:40 mark of the second quarter.
Greeneville then drove 65 yards to the Elizabethton 2 on 11 plays but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Cooper Graham that tied things 10-10 with 1:13 to play in the half.
After Hughes returned the ensuing kickoff to the Elizabethton 43, the Cyclones managed the clock perfectly while putting together an eight-play, 57-yard scoring drive.
Rollins capped the drive with a 2-yard run with nine seconds left in second quarter, pushing Elizabethton to a 16-10 lead at halftime.
Rollins finished the game with 130 yards and three TDs on 24 carries. He also completed 15 of 22 passes for 228 yards and two TDs.
“He’s a really good football player,” Spradlen said. “We knew we were going to have to limit him, but we weren’t able to get off the field on defense when we needed to.”
Elizabethton finished with 427 yards offense while holding Greeneville to 187.
Running back Mason Gudger was the only real offensive spark for Greeneville, running for 71 yards on 17 carries.
“In the first half, we moved the football good, ran the football,” Spradlen said. “We just weren’t in rhythm in the second half when we needed to be.”
The loss snaps Greeneville’s four-game winning streak.
“We’re going to show up for practice on Monday and continue to do what we do,” Spradlen said. “Elizabethton is the best football team we’ve played all year. We played the best first half we could play against them. Now we have to keep showing up, keep getting better to give ourselves an opportunity to play them again in the playoffs.”