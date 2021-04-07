ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior defender Kenzie Ellenburg was named first-team All-South Atlantic Conference for the spring women’s soccer season, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Sophomore forward Tina Haig was an honorable mention selection for the Pioneers, who went 2-2-2 in round-robin play during the regular season and finished the spring with a 2-5-2 overall mark.
Ellenburg, a two-time honorable mention All-SAC selection, is the first Pioneer to receive first-team All-Conference honors since 2016, when midfielder Katja Andersson and defenders Carlie Thornber and Olivia Kilgore were all recognized.
The Mosheim native and graduate of Greeneville High School started all nine games for the Pioneers and scored two goals. She scored in the 23rd minute of a 1-1 draw with Lincoln Memorial on March 3, and netted a goal in the 41st minute of a 2-0 win at Mars Hill on March 18. Ellenburg played every second for the Pioneers during the regular season, helping hold the opposition to zero or one goals in five of their nine games.
For her career, Ellenburg played in 59 games, making 56 starts, and collected five goals and one assist for 11 points. Ellenburg had 45 shots on goal from her back line position, with 29 of those shots on goal.
Haig shared the team lead with three goals for the Pioneers and an assist for seven points in eight matches this season. She had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Mars Hill on Feb. 25 to earn SAC Player of the Week honors, and extended her goal streak to three consecutive matches by scoring at Lenoir-Rhyne on March 14 and at Mars Hill on March 18.
The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, native has scored seven goals and an assist for 15 points in 23 career matches, with three game-winning goals.
MEN’S SOCCER Baltide Earns SAC Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University sophomore midfielder Damien Baltide has been named honorable mention All-South Atlantic Conference in men’s soccer for the spring season, the SAC announced Tuesday.
Baltide, a native of Fort-de-France, Martinique, led the Pioneers with three goals and three assists for nine points in seven matches in his first season at Tusculum. He had at least one point in four of the PionEers’ seven matches, and led the team with 20 shot attempts and 12 shots on goal.
He received SAC AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week honors for the week ending Feb. 21 after assisting on two goals in Tusculum’s season-opening 3-1 win over King on Feb. 17. Baltide scored his first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Mars Hill on March 20, and had an assist in a 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln Memorial on March 22. In the season finale against Lincoln Memorial on April 1, Baltide scored both goals in the second half of a 2-0 victory for the Pioneers.
Tusculum finished the spring season with a 2-4-1 overall record and a 1-4-1 mark in SAC round-robin play.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Split
Tusculum lost game one 1-0 to Wingate, but the Pioneers rallied to take the nightcap 4-3 over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Tusculum (13-13, 7-7 SAC) plays at Carson-Newman at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Game 1
Wingate 1, Tusculum 0
Tusculum’s Emily Sappington and Wingate’s Aubrey Reep went toe-to-toe in the circle, and Wingate’s lone run was unearned in the first.
In seven innings, Sappington (5-6) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out five.
Reep (5-3) also went the distance. She gave up four hits and struck out three.
Game 2
Tusculum 4, Wingate 3
Tusculum scored twice with two out in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-3 lead.
Hayley Lazo, Mya Maddox and Anna Alloway had singles that plated the first run of the frame, and Maddox scored the second run on an error.
Nancy-Jo Roberts (1-0) pitched ⅔ of an inning for the win. She walked one.
Sappington worked a scoreless seventh for her second save. She struck out one.
Alloway finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Lazo was 2-for-3, Kiley Longmire had a double and an RBI, and Sappington had a hit and an RBI.
Sappington Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum’s Emily Sappington has been named South Atlantic Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week. She is the first Pioneer to collect a SAC pitching honor since Taylor Plemons in 2018.
Sappington, a sophomore pitcher, tossed a 10-inning no-hitter, the longest in program history, in a game one win over Lenoir-Rhyne on March 29.
The Ashburn, Va., native struck out nine Bears and the only blemish of the contest was a hit batter.
The outing marked her second no-no of the season, tying her for the Pioneer season and career record.
On the week, Sappington was 1-2. In 21⅓ innings, she struck out 18, walked two and gave up seven earned runs.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Ousted
WINGATE, N.C. — Tusculum ended its season with a 25-15, 22-25, 25-10, 26-24 loss to top-seeded Wingate in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Tuesday.
Tusculum finishes 2-4 on the season, while Wingate improves to 9-1.
Tusculum’s Peyton Gash ended her freshman season by matching a career high with 11 kills. Carli Pigza matched her season-best 11 kills. In her final collegiate match, Gabby Gray tied her season-high seven kills.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Fall
The Queens University Royals completed a season sweep of Tusculum with a 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-16 win.
TU’s Shaphar Grant posted a season-high hitting percentage of .600 as he accounted for 10 kills in 15 attempts with one error.
He also led all players with five blocks including two block solos. Dane Loup led the Pioneers with 11 kills and eight digs, while Caleb Slater added 10 kills, four blocks and a .409 hitting percentage.
Tusculum hosts Alderson Broaddus at 2 p.m. Friday.