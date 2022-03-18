MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Greeneville Greene Devils committed four errors, leading to six unearned runs in a 9-1 loss to Flint Hill out of Oakton, Virginia, on Thursday.
Greeneville starter Gage Spano took the loss. In four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs (one earned), walked two and struck out one.
Eli House tossed two shutout innings of relief for Greeneville. He have up a hit, walked one and struck out one.
Greeneville had six hits, including a solo home run from Ty Casteel. Carson Norris had two hits, and Corbin Cannon, and Anderson Franklin and Carson Quillen each had one.