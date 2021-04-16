JONESBOROUGH — The Greeneville Greene Devils committed five errors that led to five unearned runs in an 8-5 non-district loss at Crockett on Thursday night.
The Greene Devils, now 15-5, will play Karns in a non-district game at 7 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
Crockett, which committed four errors that led to four unearned runs for Greeneville, evens its record at 8-8.
Greeneville made three errors in the first inning that allowed Crockett to push across three unearned runs for a 3-0 lead. Nate Laws’ two-out, two-run single capped the frame.
In the second inning, a walk and an error put Crockett runners on second and third before Hayden Osburn doubled them home for a 5-0 lead.
Greeneville tried to catch up with four unearned runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by a two-out RBI single in the third from Avery Collins and a two-out, two-run single by Hunter Richards in the fifth.
Crockett, though, pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Mason Britton and an RBI groundout from Caleb Bradburn, and another unearned run in the fifth to hold off the Greene Devils.
Greeneville’s Nick Iezzi homered to right field in the seventh inning for the game’s final margin. It’s his second homer in as many games.
Will Hurley and Parker Shipley added hits for Greeneville.
Shipley (0-1) drew the start on the mound and took the loss. In three innings, the left-hander gave up four hits, five runs (one earned), walked two and struck out five.
Osburn finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Crockett. Bradburn was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Garrett Leonard had a double.
Cody Wheeley drew the start for Crockett and pitched 4⅔ innings for the win. He gave up two hits, four unearned runs, walked four and struck out three.
Wheeley, who has hit seven home runs this season, was 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts at the plate.
Greeneville’s Adrian Bundy remained error free for the season at third base, cleanly handling his 20th chance in 69 innings there.