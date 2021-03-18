The Greeneville Greene Devils committed four errors that led to eight unearned runs in an 11-1 loss in five innings to the Sevier County Smoky Bears at Pioneer Park on Wednesday.
Greeneville pitchers walked seven batters with four of those scoring.
Senior left-hander Walker Townsley drew the start on the mound for Greeneville. In 2⅓ innings, he gave up a hit, six runs (three earned), walked five and struck out four.
Senior right-hander Will Hurley worked the final 2⅔ innings. He gave up six hits, five unearned runs, walked two and struck out two.
Sevier County junior left-hander Nick Shaw went the distance. In five innings, he gave up a hit, an unearned run, walked none and struck out one.
Hurley singled sharply to left field with two out in the second for Greeneville's lone hit.
Trey Massengill scored Greeneville's lone run in the third inning when he reached on an error, was balked to second, moved to third on a wild pitch and was balked home.
Sevier County's Gavin Joslin went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and scored three runs. Carter Satterfield was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Bridger Hamilton was 1-for-3 with two RBI, and Corbin Overbay had a double.
Greeneville will play Gibbs at Jefferson County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.