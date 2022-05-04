The East Tennessee State University Game Time Tour made a stop in Greeneville Tuesday morning before a crowd of Buccaneer supporters at Reformation Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall.
It was the first trip for the ETSU Coaches Caravan since 2019 due to the pandemic.
On hand to greet supporters and make comments about their programs were ETSU football coach George Quarles, a former high school coaching standout at Maryville High School who most recently was an associate head coach at Furman University; men's basketball coach Desmond Oliver; and women's basketball coach Simon Harris.
The stop in Greeneville was sponsored by the Greene County Sports Council along with State Representative David Hawk.
Breakfast was available for the attendees before the coaches gave a brief synopsis of their current programs and took some questions from the audience.
Quarles takes over the Bucs football program following the surprise retirement of Randy Sanders. Oliver was an assistant coach at the University of Tennessee before assuming the duties of the men's basketball program a year ago. Harris was a former assistant coach at Ohio State, North Carolina State and Dayton.