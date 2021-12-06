JOHNSON CITY — For the fifth time this season, the East Tennessee State University football team pulled off a fourth quarter comeback to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday.
This time it came on the biggest stage, the FCS playoffs.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell found Nate Adkins on a crossing route in the back of the end zone for a 2-point conversion with 35 seconds to play to give the seventh-seeded Buccaneers a shocking 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in the second round of the playoffs at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
With ETSU trailing 31-17, Riddell threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie with 1:28 to play to pull the Bucs within 31-24.
After Tim Stayskal recovered an onside kick on the Kennesaw 48, it took ETSU five plays to score again on a 4-yard pass from Riddell to Quay Holmes that pulled the Bucs within 31-30.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders didn’t hesitate in the decision to go for 2 and the win.
The Bucs (11-1) advance to face second-seeded North Dakota State in the quarterfinals at noon eastern time Saturday in Fargo, N.D.
“In 33 years of coaching, there have been a lot of great wins,” said Sanders, who was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State before being named ETSU’s coach in 2017. “There were a lot of good wins in Knoxville, some good wins in Lexington and some good wins when I was in Tallahassee. But that one right there, the way it happened – the grit, the determination, the never-die attitude of the players – makes it as special as anything else.
“... For what this means at ETSU and for ETSU, Johnson City and the community, all those things go together to make this one really special.”
Riddell was 22 of 35 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Holmes had seven receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns and the Southern Conference Offensive MVP ran 13 times for 87 yards with a touchdown.
Kennesaw State’s Jonathan Murphy came off the bench to throw for two touchdowns and run for two and the Owls (11-2) were up 31-17 after a field goal with 5:02 to play.
“Tonight makes the sixth time we’ve come back from being behind in the second half to win,” Sanders said. “That speaks volumes for this football team. The tenacity, the mental toughness, the grit that they showed just to keep playing. ... You just keep playing the next play. All you can do is control what you do on the next play and try to win the next play. You can’t worry about whether you’re ahead or behind on the scoreboard. You can’t worry about whether there’s 45 minutes to play or 45 seconds to play.
“(When Kennesaw State kicked the field goal to go up by two touchdowns in the third quarter), I just told the guys, ‘Play like you’re a champion because you are a champion.’ I thought they did that.”
Murphy replaced injured Big South Conference Offensive MVP Xavier Shepherd in the closing minute of the scoreless first quarter. Murphy was 6-of-14 passing for 125 yards and kept the ball 28 times for 164 yards.
Barely a minute after Riddell and Holmes connected on a 34-yard score midway through the first quarter, Murphy connected with Iaan Cousin for a 50-yard scoring play. The Buccaneers took a 10-7 halftime lead and opened the third quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run by Holmes. About 3½ minutes later, Murphy dumped the ball over the middle to wide open Kyle Glover who rumbled 22-yards for a touchdown.
Murphy then scored on a 1-yard run late in the third and a 9-yard run early in the fourth.
ETSU linebacker Jared Folks had 15 tackles (six solo, nine assists), linebacker Donovan Manuel had 13 tackles (seven solo, six assists) and defensive back Zach West had a career-high nine tackles (four solo, five assists).