FARGO, N.D. — The stage is set for another ETSU playoff game as the 7th-seeded Bucs travel to Fargo, North Dakota, to square off against the FCS powerhouse and 2nd-seeded North Dakota State Bison on Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for noon eastern on ESPN inside the Fargodome.
“This means a lot for this program, this area and this city,” said ETSU linebacker Jared Folks. “We are getting the opportunity to play at the same time that they are playing. So, it is really a testament to what we are building here.
“They have a good history, but I feel we are starting our own.”
North Dakota State has been the Goliath of FCS football since 2011, winning eight of the last 10 national championships.
The Bison have played 158 games since the start of the 2011 season, holding a record of 145-13, including 89-6 when playing inside the Fargodome.
North Dakota State is coming off a 38-7 win over Southern Illinois on Dec. 4, scoring the final 28 points of the game to cruise into the quarterfinals.
“Obviously, they are a good football team. You don’t get to the third round of the playoffs without being a good football team,” said ETSU coach Randy Sanders. “When you watch North Dakota State, they play hard and they play fast and physical. They are really good at running the football and they are solid on defense.
“There is a lot of maturity on their roster, including nine senior defensive starters. They have more seniors starting on defense than we have on our football team. But I think that our team is going to show up.”
ETSU (11-1) completed a comeback for the ages in the FCS second round, defeating Kennesaw State 32-31 on Dec. 4.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell found Nate Adkins on a crossing route in the back of the end zone for a 2-point conversion with 35 seconds to play to give the seventh-seeded Buccaneers a shocking 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in the second round of the playoffs at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
With ETSU trailing 31-17, Riddell threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie with 1:28 to play to pull the Bucs within 31-24.
After Tim Stayskal recovered an onside kick on the Kennesaw 48, it took ETSU five plays to score again on a 4-yard pass from Riddell to Quay Holmes that pulled the Bucs within 31-30.
ETSU didn’t hesitate in the decision to go for 2 and the win.
Riddell was 22 of 35 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Holmes had seven receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns and the Southern Conference Offensive MVP ran 13 times for 87 yards with a touchdown.
In its win over Southern Illinois, North Dakota State (11-1) rushed for 389 yards and five touchdowns, paced by TaMerik Williams with 112 rushing yards and two scores.
Quarterback Cam Miller passed for 88 yards but rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bison average 35.5 points per game and rely heavily on the ground game, ranking second in FCS football in rushing offense (281.6).
North Dakota State is led by Williams with 606 rushing yard and 10 scores. Eleven Bison have rushed for a touchdown this season, including eight players tallying multiple touchdowns.
North Dakota State’s lone loss was 27-19 at South Dakota State on Nov. 6.
The Bucs are led in the backfield by Holmes and Jacob Saylors.
Holmes has accounted for 1,518 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, while Saylors has rushed for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns. The duo has also combined for 46 receptions, 442 yards and four touchdowns.
Riddell has completed 195 of 306 passes for 2,372 yards and 19 TDs with four interceptions.
Riddell’s favorite target is Will Huzzie, who has 56 catches for 789 yards and five TDs.
The North Dakota State defense ranks first in scoring defense (11.7 points per game), fourth in sacks per game (3.58), fourth in red-zone defense (.650) and sixth in rushing defense (83.1).
ETSU starting center Joe Schreiber will be walking into familiar, albeit different, territory on Saturday. The Eden Prairie, Minn., native spent two seasons playing for North Dakota State inside the Fargodome.
Schreiber appeared in one game for the Bison, primarily suiting up on the scout team. He then transferred to Iowa Western Community College before landing in Johnson City.
At ETSU, Schreiber has played and started in 18 consecutive games.