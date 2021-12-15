Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley, East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes and Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen highlight The Associated Press FCS All-America team released Tuesday.
Kelley and Holmes are among the finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NCAA’s Championship Subdivision. Andersen is a finalist for FCS defensive player of the year, the Buck Buchanan Award.
ETSU running back Jacob Saylors was named to the second team as an all-purpose player, while offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts was named to the third team.
The AP FCS All-America team presented by Regions Bank is selected by a panel of media members and sports information directors in conjunction with COSIDA.
Montana State, which faces South Dakota State on Saturday in the FCS semifinals, was one five schools to place two players on the All-America first team. Andersen was joined by Bobcats offensive lineman Lewis Kidd.
Montana cornerback Justin Ford and kicker Brian Buschini were first-team selections.
Morehead State placed receiver BJ Byrd and defensive lineman Vaughn Taylor on the first team. Northern Iowa had a first-teamer on each line with Jared Brinkman on defense and Trevor Penning on offense.
Villanova had linebacker Forrest Rhyne and cornerback Christian Benford on the first team defense.
North Dakota State and James Madison, the other playoff semifinalists, tied for the most players chosen to the three teams with a total of four. Sam Houston State, which entered the playoffs seeded No. 1 but was upset by Montana State last week, also had four players across the three teams.