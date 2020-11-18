The North Greene boys basketball team will rely on five seniors to lead it through what will likely be a tough District 1-A during what could be the most unusual season anyone has experienced.
Those seniors include guards Cayden Foulks, Chance Campbell and Carson Whaley, forward Kendall Loftis and center Shane Cooter.
“We are kind of lucky in the fact that we have five seniors that have played for me three years,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “This is the first time I have had a senior come all the way through.
"These guys know what I expect, and we aren’t going to be making any grand changes. We should be experienced and I think that can be an advantage early with as limited as the offseason has been.”
The Huskies are coming off a season in which they went 21-12 and finished tied at the top of District 1-A going into the postseason, but after falling in the district semifinals the Huskies saw their season end at Jellico in the first round of the Region 1-A Tournament.
Top scorer Turner Bailey is gone, but Tarlton thinks he has a core of players that can make up for those missing points as a group.
“We are going to try to replace those points by committee,” Tarlton said. “Turner played great for us last year, but I think we have experienced guys who have been through the fire who can get it done as a group. These guys are up for that challenge.”
The Huskies did not have much opportunity to work on team concepts over the offseason, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they did put in a lot of time working on individual skills, and Tarlton has seen a lot of growth.
“We did a lot of individual skill development over the offseason,” Tarlton said. “We worked developing each person individually as a player, and I think since we have started this fall we have seen some guys looking a lot better.”
Loftis will lead that group as a slashing forward who can get to the rim and finish as well as anyone in the region. After working in the weight room Tarlton expects him to be more physical this year, and will count on him to even play minutes at the five spot at times.
“Kendall has really worked in the weight room this offseason and we are expecting big things out of him,” Tarlton said. “The biggest thing with Kendall is his mentality. He can’t settle for jumpers. His athleticism makes him a mismatch going to the basket. He just has decide to dominate.”
Campbell and Foulks are a pair of quick guards who can both shoot from the outside and will not be afraid to take the ball into traffic on the dribble. Foulks often handled the point guard duties last season.
Whaley has primarily been an outside threat for the Huskies, but Tarlton expects him to expand his game in his senior campaign.
“All three of those guys are really shooting the ball well right now in practice,” Tarlton said. “What I really like about that group is that you won’t find three guys that play harder. Carson has grown in the offseason, he’s longer, and I expect a really good year defensively out of him. I think they are all poised for good senior years.”
Cooter will play a key roll for the Huskies this season as their only true post player. It will be important that he can stay on the floor, but Tarlton thinks some might be surprised with how he has expanded his game to spread out the defense.
“Shane is always going to guard the biggest guy on the other team,” Tarlton said. “We know our league is physical and those Greene County games are going to be physical, and he will be a physical presence for us. He is the anchor of our defense, and I think you’ll see him use his 3-point shot a little more. I think having a five that stretches the floor can help us a lot.”
In addition to their five seniors, the Huskies will rely heavily on junior Cody Freshour and exchange student Chriss Shultz. Tarlton expects all seven to play starters’ minutes regardless of who takes the court first.
Freshour is long and athletic and can be counted on to lock down on defense. Tarlton is really high on what Shultz can add to his team as well. The German has good size, he can shoot and he can handle the ball, which will make him a matchup problem every night.
Shultz is the younger brother of Lennart Shultz, who was a difference maker for South Greene in 2018-19.
“I think Shultz is going to be pretty good for us,” Tarlton said. “He is a big, strong kid. He’s about 6-foot-3 and shoots the ball extremely well. He kind of brings a physicality to our team that we need.”
Junior Cameron Breeden and freshman Jason Britton will be the next players off the bench for the Huskies and Tarlton thinks both have the potential to develop into quality players.
John Neal Grissinger is another junior, Dennis Malone is a sophomore and Sam English is freshman who round out the roster. Evan Starnes is a junior who the Huskies planned on being in the rotation, but he tore his ACL in the preseason.
Last season the Huskies finished on top of the District 1-A standings with Hampton, both at 8-2 in league play. Tarlton feels like his team can be right there again, but knows that University High and Unaka will be looking to knock them off along with the Bulldogs.
Knowing that the district is up for grabs, and knowing that because of the coronavirus pandemic that this season will be far from normal, Tarlton hopes his squad can develop some toughness to handle the challenges it will surely face.
“We have to be tough this year,” Tarlton said. “You are going to see a lot of things that are out of your control this year. The team that focuses on what they can control and deals with adversity the best is going to be the team that comes out on top.”
NORTH GREENE HUSKIES
No. Name Grade
1 Sam English Fr.
3 Carson Whaley Sr.
4 Cayden Foulks Sr.
5 Chance Campbell Sr.
10 Evan Starnes Jr.
11 Cody Freshour Jr.
21 John Neal Grissinger Jr.
22 Dennis Malone So.
23 Cameron Breeden Jr.
24 Jason Britton Fr.
32 Kendal Loftis Sr.
33 Chriss Shultz Sr.
42 Shane Cooter Sr.
HUSKIES
2020-21 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 24 Hardee's Classic at David Crockett
Nov. 30 NORTHVIEW ACADEMY
Dec. 5 SOUTH GREENE
Dec. 8 HANCOCK COUNTY
Dec. 11 at University School
Dec. 14 at West Greene
Dec. 17 CHUCKEY-DOAK
Dec. 26 Ladies Classic at Greeneville
Jan. 4 at Hancock County
Jan. 8 CLOUDLAND
Jan. 12 at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 15 HAMPTON
Jan. 19 at Sullivan North
Jan. 22 at Unaka
Jan. 25 at Northview Academy
Jan. 28 UNIVERSITY SCHOOL
Jan. 30 at South Greene
Feb. 2 at Cloudland
Feb. 5 SULLIVAN NORTH
Feb. 9 at Hampton
Feb. 12 UNAKA
Feb. 15 WEST GREENE