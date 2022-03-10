BAILEYTON — The North Greene Lady Huskies set out for Murfreesboro on Wednesday, packing plenty of experience for their third straight trip to the Class A basketball state tournament.
“Going into the tournament this year, we just have to keep our heads straight and focus on the task we have in front of us day by day,” said North Greene senior Emily Britton. “I think the experience we’ve had down there against the teams we’ve played the past two years will definitely help, and I think the hard schedule we’ve played this year will really help, too.
“We’re not nervous. We’re excited for the challenge ahead of us. We’ll see how it goes.”
In last year’s state tourney, North Greene defeated Gibson County 43-40 in the quarterfinals before falling 49-41 to Summertown in the semifinals.
In the 2019-20 state tourney, North Greene lost 68-40 to Greenfield in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Huskies, who are 25-12 this season, will open this year’s state tourney against McKenzie (28-2) at 3:30 p.m. eastern time Thursday at Middle Tennessee State University.
“We’re not going down there for one game,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan, who is making his sixth trip to the state tourney with the Lady Huskies. “We’re going to go down there and hopefully win them all.”
McKenzie boasts a high-powered offense led by sophomore Savannah Davis, a Miss Basketball finalist.
“We look at (McKenzie) and we realize they’re very formidable, maybe the best team in the state, so we’ve got to be the best team in the state on Thursday,” Buchanan said. “If we’re not, we’ll come home, and we understand that.
“It’s not like we got an easy draw. I don’t think North Greene getting an easy draw is even a thing. That just doesn’t seem to happen for us. But there aren’t any bad teams down there anyway, so you’re going to have to line up and play well.”
In its six playoff games leading up to the state tourney, McKenzie has averaged 69 points per game.
North Greene has averaged 55 points in its six playoff games, but the Lady Huskies have held opponents to an average of 37 points.
“This game, to date, is going to be the toughest game we’ve played all year because of the atmosphere and what’s on the line. We’ll give it our best shot,” Buchanan said. “(McKenzie) isn’t a very big team, but they’re a very fast team and they full-court press the whole game. They have five capable shooters and ball handlers on the floor that includes a very talented Miss Basketball finalist.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us. They’re a very talented team that scores a lot of points. That’s a contrast in style because we try to hold people low. But they say defense wins championships, and we’re definitely going to have to play defense if we want to win this game.”
North Greene will draw on experience from its three wins this season over the Unaka Lady Rangers and their Miss Basketball finalist Lyndie Ramsey.
In those games, Ramsey averaged 17 points, but the Lady Huskies held her to just 13 in a 54-36 win in the region semifinals.
Buchanan said North Greene junior Zoe Sanders will get the assignment against McKenzie’s Davis.
“We do a lot of switching out on the perimeter, so really all the girls will get an opportunity to guard (Davis),” Buchanan said. “But Zoe has definitely been that kid for us who guards the other team’s toughest player.”