If Thursday marked Hayden Hartman’s last time pitching on Rebel Hill, he’ll surely cherish it.
South Greene can earn another home game if it wins the District 1-2A tournament. The No. 4 seed Rebels cleared their first hurdle in the play-in round, rallying past No. 5 Happy Valley 11-5.
“It was a big deal coming in,” Hartman said. “I wanted to capitalize, leave Rebel Hill with a good taste in my mouth.”
For now, he will. But the Rebels’ season appeared in trouble when Hartman took the mound in the fourth inning. Happy Valley (8-15) had taken a 3-0 lead and allowed only one South Greene baserunner.
Almost immediately, Hartman helped reverse South Greene’s fortunes. He gave up a single and a walk over the next two innings but struck out the other six batters.
The Rebels (9-19) gave him the run support he needed, and then some, in the bottom of the fifth — 10 runs in all.
TJ Buckner lined the first pitch he saw to deep left for a leadoff triple. Aided by two Warrior errors, Buckner and Levi Treadway both scored before Dustin Crum singled in the tying run.
“Everybody loves TJ,” South Greene coach Joseph Tillery said. “When they see him get going, that rallies everybody else.”
Jesse Lawing, previously 0-for-2, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, when his double to left-center cleared the bases for a 6-3 South Greene lead. Buckner, then struck again with an RBI double to right, making it 7-3.
Cody Rambo singled in two more runs, and then scored on Alec Jones’ double to right for a 10-3 Rebel cushion.
Tucker Brown, another senior, hit a one-out single in the sixth before scoring on Hartman’s sacrifice bunt for the final count.
“All the seniors, they came ready, didn’t want to go home,” Tillery said. “We just never gave up. I think that fight has always been in us.”
Hartman quickly removed any hope of a Happy Valley comeback, retiring all three batters in the seventh and finishing with back-to-back strikeouts. Hartman fanned 10 in the win.
“I started off just throwing fastballs, and they weren’t really keeping up with it,” Hartman said. “Coach kept giving me curveballs, and I was like shaking him off … I threw one or two (curveballs) here and there, but the fastball was really working for me today.”
Crum, Brown and Buckner led the Rebels with two hits apiece.
Andrew Little hit 2-for-4 to lead the Warriors, starting with his leadoff single. Tucker Shoun and Hunter Smith both singled in a run, and Drew Blevins’ RBI double put the Warriors ahead 3-0 in the first inning.
But South Greene kept the visitors at three runs until the top of the sixth. Little scored on a throwing error, and Shoun stole home with two outs to make it 10-5.
UP NEXT
Weather permitting, the No. 4 seed Rebels travel to No. 1 seed Chuckey-Doak for a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday. The remainder of the District 1-2A tournament is double elimination, with the top two teams advancing to the Region 1-A semifinals.