Luke Myers knew exactly where to look.
Tied 22-22 in the fourth quarter, South Greene faced third-and-14. So of course, Myers targeted the receiver who’d made some of the Rebels’ most critical plays against Hampton in recent years.
On a dig route, Jalen Ingram came up with the catch for a 21-yard gain and a crucial first down. Myers eventually scored on a quarterback keeper for the 28-22 win, helping South Greene claim another Region 1-2A championship. But it was Ingram’s catch that made the difference between a game-winning touchdown drive and a punt.
“I was tired … my back was hurting,” Ingram said. “I was just like, I have to stay in and keep playing.”
Indeed, it’d take a lot more than a sore back to slow Ingram, who returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown against Hampton in 2020. South Greene rallied from a 10-point deficit to win that game, and the conference title, 35-31.
Ingram rarely leaves the field as it is, starting at cornerback and wide receiver in addition to returning kicks.
On just 12 catches, Ingram has 320 receiving yards – an average of nearly 27 yards per catch. He also leads the Rebels with his five receiving touchdowns.
Ingram is the Rebels’ third-leading receiver, but not by much, behind Chandler Fillers (334 yards) and Clint Lamb (321 yards). Ingram’s yardage after the catch gives Myers – or “Bubba” as his teammates call him – an explosive option at wideout.
“I feel pretty lucky (to have a quarterback like Myers) honestly,” Ingram said.
ALL-AROUND ATHLETE
Ingram, an All-Region selection in 2020, has scored touchdowns in every phase of the game – offense, defense and special teams. He returned an interception for a touchdown earlier in his career, and his latest non-offensive touchdown came on special teams.
Once again, it involved the second-half kickoff. Ingram ran down to cover the kick when Conner Race stripped the ball from Chuckey-Doak’s return man. Though he bobbled the ball at first, Ingram scooped it and returned it 30 yards for a backbreaking touchdown.
And go figure, Ingram admitted cornerback is his favorite position to play. He has 29 tackles, tied for third-most on the team, along with two stops for loss this season.
“People say cornerback is the hardest position to play, but I just like challenges,” said Ingram, who’s played corner for the Rebels his entire prep career. “My freshman year, that’s all I played. I didn’t really play offense until this year.”
STAY FOCUSED
Even with the conference title locked up, don’t expect Ingram to rest much. He and his senior teammates, who have never lost to a Greene County opponent, look for their fourth straight County Cup this week. North Greene visits Rebel Hill for homecoming on Friday night.
And yes, Ingram is in full homecoming week spirit, having already dressed up as a hillbilly and Spiderman this week.
After Ingram escorts one of South Greene’s homecoming candidates on Friday, the Rebels and Huskies will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
“We have to stay focused and keep practicing like every game is our last game,” Ingram said. ”It means a lot to me. Really excited to be a part of this team this year.”