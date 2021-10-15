AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s latest shutout win earned it another gold plaque.
The Lady Black Knights secured their fifth straight District 1-A championship Thursday night, defeating University High 2-0 at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
It took Marci Merrill less than three minutes to score the winning goal against the Lady Bucs. Merrill dribbled across the field and fired a rocket from 20 yards out that went through the Lady Bucs’ defense and into the net, giving Chuckey-Doak (13-3-1) a 1-0 lead.
Freshman Aliah Campbell added a goal in the 30th minute, punching in a rebound from a Merrill shot to double the lead.
The Lady Black Knights appeared to score two more goals in the second half, but both were disallowed due to offside calls.
“Every girl who stepped on the field tonight played hard and gave 100%,” C-D coach Anna Ricker said.
The Lady Black Knight defense — Niome Merrill, Kaylee Delotto, Hope Rice, Tavyn Southerland and Sarah Wright — earned another shutout, allowing the Lady Bucs only a few looks at goal.
C-D keeper Breanna Roberts tallied four saves in her team’s 13th shutout of the season. Merrill now has a team-high 35 goals for the Lady Black Knights.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak will host Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday for the Region 1-A semifinal round. Kickoff from Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field is set for 6:30 p.m.