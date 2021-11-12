There aren’t any gimmes in the Greeneville Greene Devils’ path to a Class 4A state championship.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the Greene Devils – 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state – host the 8-3 Fulton Falcons in the second round of the playoffs.
Fulton has won four straight games, including a 42-7 victory over Volunteer in the first round of the playoffs last week.
During the regular season, the Falcons had a 33-29 win over Farragut, which ousted Science Hill from the 6A playoffs last week, and a 31-14 win over Class 5A power Knox Central.
“Really, the last couple weeks of the regular season, I stressed to our guys that this run in the playoffs was going to be tough and that it would be a challenge from Week 1. There aren’t going to be any typical games where we just line up and run over the other team.”
Fulton certainly seems to be on the upswing since its last loss – 43-21 at home to South-Doyle – on Oct. 1.
Last week, South-Doyle was tied with Greeneville in the second quarter of what turned out to be a 49-14 first-round playoff win for the Greene Devils.
“We hadn’t seen the speed we saw last week from South-Doyle in a while,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen, whose Devils trailed 7-0 after South-Doyle scored on a pass play on the game’s second play from scrimmage. “Our guys faced a little adversity. They kept on fighting and battled back. That was good to see.”
Following Fulton’s loss to South-Doyle, the Falcons moved Marcellus Jackson from receiver to quarterback and has become primarily a running bunch.
Jackson, a 5-foot-9, 167-pound junior, opened the season as Fulton’s top receiver and led the Falcons with 465 yards on 33 catches before moving under center. He also wound up leading the team in rushing during the regular season with 950 yards on 82 carries – 11.58 yards per carry – and 13 touchdowns.
In Fulton’s win over Volunteer last week, Jackson ran for 200 yards and three TDs on 12 carries.
Jackson hasn’t been as successful through the air, completing just 18 of 48 passes for 290 yards and two TDs with three interceptions.
“Fulton is a better football team right now than they were when they played South-Doyle,” Spradlen said. “They changed quarterbacks and now they’re putting the football in the hands of their best player every time. He’ll throw the short pass and try to test you on the deep ball, too. But the biggest thing he does is run the football really well.
“He’s going to scramble for yards. It’s not designed plays, but when he’s back there and sees something, he takes off. That’s going to be tough to defend.”
Daveon Shenault, a 5-9, 157-pound junior, is Fulton’s other big running threat. Against Volunteer, he ran for 149 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. He now has 1,064 yards and 14 TDs on 166 carries this season.
“They have two thousand-yard rushers, which will be a big challenge for us defensively,” Spradlen said. “Neither one is a really big back, but they’re explosive. They have really good speed, they run hard and they have a big offensive line to run behind.”
Fulton’s top player on defense is Seth Vaughn, an athletic 6-2, 287-pound senior lineman who is committed to Furman.
“He’s probably the best defensive lineman we’ve seen all year,” Spradlen said. “They have a really big defensive line and they’re fast all over on defense.”
In Greeneville’s win over South-Doyle, the Greene Devils rolled up 455 yards offense while limiting the Cherokees to 214.
Greeneville junior quarterback Brady Quillen completed 10 of 16 passes for 266 yards and five TDs with one interception.
Senior running back Mason Gudger ran for 124 yards and a TD on 17 carries, while catching two passes for 103 yards and two scores.
Senior receiver Ja’Kobi Gillespie had three catches for 64 yards and two TDs, and junior receiver Adjatay Dabbs had two catches for 60 yards and a score.
Junior Mason Laws, Greeneville’s second leading receiver with 473 yards and six TDs on 19 catches, left last week’s game with an ankle injury and is questionable against Fulton.
Sophomore linebacker Amanuel Dickson had 10 tackles, three assists and a tackle for loss against South-Doyle. He also had two quarterback pressures and forced a fumble.
Senior defensive back Jackson Tillery had two interceptions, while Dabbs had another.