FARRAGUT — With a roster loaded with five Division I commits, the Farragut Admirals snapped the Greeneville Greene Devils’ six-game winning streak 10-2 on Friday night.
Farragut improves to 26-2 with the non-district win, while Greeneville drops to 21-6.
The Greene Devils are slated to host Unicoi County at noon Saturday and Grainger at 5 p.m. Monday at Dale Alexander Field.
There are positives the Greene Devils can take away from the loss to the nationally-ranked Admirals.
For starters, the Greene Devils made just one error on Friday night, so they didn’t give the game away.
In the second inning, senior Adrian Bundy flashed the leather with a diving grab of a high chopper to his left off the bat of Tennessee commit Angus Pence, sprang to his feet and gunned Pence down by plenty at first base.
Bundy also snared a soft liner just over his head off the bat of Virginia Tech commit Landis Davila in the fourth inning and caught a scorching liner off the bat of Garrett Brewer in the fifth.
Greeneville’s outfield – senior Ayden Cheney in left, senior Nick Iezzi in center and junior Preston Justice in right – was also solid.
Making his first start since April 7 due to being sidelined following close contact with a COVID-19-positive person, Justice caught four fly balls, including a sliding grab in foul territory and a drive to the gap.
The Greene Devils did get a scare in the second inning. Senior shortstop and lead-off hitter Trey Massengill had to be helped off the field after leaping high for an errant feed from second and coming down awkwardly on the base and twisting his right ankle. Massengill was walking on his own power following the game.
Sophomore left-hander Parker Shipley pitched three innings of solid relief for Greeneville. He gave up three hits, a run, walked one and struck out three.
Senior right-hander Will Hurley tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up two hits.
At the plate, Greeneville hit several balls hard, but wound up with just three hits as the Admirals made a couple diving plays in the outfield and a couple highlight-reel plays at third and short on the infield.
Iezzi, Hunter Richards and Walker Townsley had the Greene Devils three hits, all singles.
Farragut cranked out 10 hits and took advantage of eight walks by Greeneville pitchers.
Brewer hit a solo home run in the third inning and Pence hit a grand slam in the fifth.