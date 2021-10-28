CHATTANOOGA — Marci Merrill wasn’t sure if she felt more excited or relieved.
Thanks to her fast start, Chuckey-Doak’s first state tournament appearance since her eighth grade year will last at least one more day.
The Lady Black Knights got all the cushion they needed early, defeating Huntland 3-0 in Wednesday’s Class A state quarterfinal match at Baylor School.
Of course, Merrill had scored only 40 goals entering the state tournament. Make it 42, and that took just 23 minutes.
“It’s a huge deal. It’s a dream,” Merrill said. “I’m just so proud of the team in that we’ve come so far, and we’ve been able to win. It’s not just getting to state, it’s also winning these games.”
In doing so, Merrill and the Lady Black Knights (17-3-1) kept alive their tradition of winning their quarterfinal match. Chuckey-Doak is now 3-0 all time in that round, previously reaching the semifinals in 2005 and 2017.
Merrill’s first goal came on a Bailea Gilland assist in the ninth minute. Gilland sent a through ball to the top of the 18-yard box where Merrill possessed it, dribbled around a defender and shot into the upper right corner.
Kylie Malone, days removed from scoring Chuckey-Doak’s winning goal in the Class A Sectional, found Merrill in the 23rd minute. The give-and-go finished a quick counterattack and gave the Lady Black Knights a 2-0 halftime lead.
“Marci is one of those players who makes everyone around her better just by her hustle and her drive,” C-D coach Anna Ricker said. “Her putting all that pressure on their defense opens up someone else, and we had a lot of girls taking shots that could’ve gone in the back of the net just because she was putting so much pressure on their fullbacks.”
BIG TIME BAILEA
Gilland delivered a knockout blow in the 53rd minute, launching another long shot which found its mark from straight away.
“Bailea Gilland played like a boss right there in the middle … She covered I think every blade of grass on both ends of the field tonight,” Ricker said. “We’d heard so much about (Huntland). If you read CoachT, it says they’re the No. 1 team in the state. That (win) is a biggie for us right there.”
The few shots Huntland (16-2-1) did get, Breanna Roberts stopped. Chuckey-Doak’s senior goalkeeper prevented the equalizer in the 13th minute, going low to scoop the ball. Roberts made two diving saves just four minutes apart in the second half, securing her 15th clean sheet of 2021.
UP NEXT
The Lady Black Knights take on Merrol Hyde in Thursday’s Class A semifinal round. Merrol Hyde defeated Memphis East 4-0 in the quarterfinal round. Kickoff from Baylor School is set for 6:30 p.m.