Apparently, one bogey was plenty. Dougie Fezell made no worse than par after the fourth hole.
With his help, Greeneville posted the three lowest individual scores to win a third straight district crown.
The Greene Devils coasted to victory by 28 strokes in Monday’s District 2-2A tournament at Link Hills Country Club.
Fezell, the only golfer to not finish over par, was 1-over through the first seven holes. But his fortunes changed quickly before he made the turn. Fezell recorded back-to-back birdies on Holes 8 and 9, both par-5, to turn at 1-under, including a 25-foot putt on the ninth green.
The junior standout made par on his next eight holes before finishing his day with another birdie, scoring 3 on the par-4 18th hole.
“It’s awesome … started out kind of rough, didn’t make any putts, but just tried to pick up some ground on the back nine,” Fezell said. “We come out here and play 365 days a year, just trying to get better every day.”
Whether 365 days is an exaggeration or not, Fezell’s 2-under-par 69 certainly reflected such hard work.
This year, it was his turn to shoot Greeneville’s low score. Alex Broyles, who shot 1-over-par 72 Monday, improved by two strokes after shooting Greeneville’s low of 74 in last year’s district tournament.
“We like to give each other a hard time,” Fezell joked.
Broyles, also a junior, made birdie twice on the front nine — Holes 2 and 5. He then made two straight birdies on 10 and 11 after turning at 1-under. All four holes he birdied were par-4.
Sophomore Gavin Sells wasn’t far behind with his 74, which included birdies on par-4 holes 4 and 13.
William Crews, a senior, rounded out Greeneville’s team score with an 81. After shooting 9-over on his front nine, Crews recovered with a birdie on the par-4 12th hole. He made par on his last five holes.
“He’s improved his score more than anybody over the last year, about four or five strokes off his average,” Greeneville coach Nathan Hale said of Crews. “He’s been a vital part of our success.”
Fellow senior Cade Snelson shot a non-counting score of 99.
Morristown West and Cherokee tied for second at 324, with Cherokee winning the one-hole team playoff. Cocke County’s Kaden Shropshire (76) and Iverson Poe (78), Sevier County’s Tyler Guilliams (77) and Corbin Overbay (81) and Morristown East’s Parker Spoone (81) qualified for regionals individually.
BROWN BREAKS THROUGH
Julia Brown extended her senior season by at least one week, shooting 94 to qualify for the Region 1-2A girls tournament as an individual.
Although she advanced with the team her freshman and sophomore seasons, Brown missed regionals in 2020. Not so this season.
“Julia was really looking forward to getting back,” Hale said. “The speed of play affected her a little bit, since they caught up to the boys. She played really well on the front, struggled a little on her back nine but she was able to finish strong.”
The Lady Devils shot 206 as a team, tying Morristown West for fourth place. Lindy Carter shot 112 to make up the team score, and Grace Hayes turned in a 122.
Joslin Nave (81) and JoJo Atchley (89) led Sevier County to the girls district title with a score of 170. Jefferson County’s Madison Cline was medalist at 78, as the Lady Patriots (179) finished third behind Morristown East (175). Morristown West’s Savannah Wampler (97), Cherokee’s Lillian Barker (98), Seymour’s Josie Herndon (101) and Grainger’s Ryan Lerchen (104) qualified as individuals.
STATE WITHIN REACH
There can be only one from Region 1-2A, but Greeneville’s boys have shown the look of a state tournament qualifier this season. The TSSAA state championships, now held at Sevierville Golf Club, take the eight region champion teams along with each region’s top three individuals not on a qualifying team.
As a team, Greeneville last reached the state tournament in 2010, where it placed sixth in the Class A-2A championships. The Greene Devils won the state championship in 1983, the first season after the TSSAA moved golf from a spring sport to the fall. Greeneville’s boys finished state runner-up in 1989.
UP NEXT
Greeneville stays home for the Region 1-2A tournament on Monday at Link Hills Country Club. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m.