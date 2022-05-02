Greeneville Gymnastics Academy Level 9 gymnast Elizabeth Fillers competed in the Region 8 Regionals on April 24 in Concord, N.C., and made the Eastern National Team.
Fillers finished second all around with a score of 36.5. She is slated to compete in the Eastern Nationals Thursday through Sunday at the Golisano Training Center in Rochester, New York.
The Eastern Nationals meet includes gymnasts from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.