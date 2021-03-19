MARS HILL, N.C. — Tina Haig and Kenzie Ellenburg scored first-half goals and Cece Mortensen made five of her six saves in the second half as Tusculum University defeated Mars Hill University 2-0 in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer on Thursday afternoon at Meares Stadium.
The Pioneers (2-2-1, 2-0-1 SAC) outshot the Lions (0-4-0, 0-4-0 SAC) by a 12-7 margin, but it was the second-half play of Mortensen who helped Tusculum remain undefeated in conference play as she withstood several collisions to earn her second shutout of Mars Hill this season.
Tusculum took a 1-0 lead at 10:54 of the first half as Haig took a cross from Chelsea Sheerin and went high while falling to the ground for her third goal of the season.
The Lions would be held without a shot until the 17th minute, when Mortensen collected an attempt by the Lions’ Sanne Martinsen on what would be the only shot of the half for the Lions. The Pioneers had an opportunity in the 32nd minute as Jamila Thombs split the defense but fired wide of the right post. Tusculum nearly went up 2-0 in the 38th minute, but a blast from 10 yards from Brianna Garcia was stopped and smothered by Mars Hill keeper Sarah Paiva.
The Pioneers extended their lead to 2-0 at 40:52 as a corner kick from Kaitlyn Watson went to the head of Ellenburg, who delivered to the near side for her second goal of the season.
Garcia had another scoring chance in the first two minutes of the second half, but her short shot from a sharp angle was gathered by Paiva. Martinsen tested the Pioneer defense in the 49th minute but Mortensen went down to pounce on the shot attempt. Sheerin had a look off a loose ball at the top of the box in the 52nd minute, but directed her shot just wide of the post. Mars Hill’s Danielle Kandle tested Mortensen in the 67th minute, but her shot from the top corner of the box was fired directly into the midsection of Mortensen. The Lions threatened again in the 70th minute as Martinsen redirected a long shot, but Mortensen was quick to snuff the deflection.
The Lions put the ball in the net twice in a span of less than a minute in the 72nd minute, but both were waved off. On the first attempt, Mortensen deflected a shot over the crossbar which hit the football post crossbar to create a corner kick, then bounced onto the field and was shot into the goal by a Mars Hill player. On the ensuing corner kick, the Lions again appeared to score but the play was disallowed by a foul call. In the 74th minute, Martinsen had a clean breakaway from midfield but Mortensen came off her line and smothered the attempt from just inside the box.
Mars Hill resumed the pressure in the 79th minute, but Mortensen had a routine save off a long free kick from Amanda Waskiewicz. Garcia had her third solid look at the goal in the 80th minute, but her low shot from 15 yards was grabbed by Paiva.
The already-physical match took a turn in the 84th minute, as three cards were issued in less than a minute. Each team was shown yellow following a brief skirmish in the Lions’ end of the field, while Martinsen was booked with 5:52 left as she bowled over Mortensen while pursuing a free ball near the top of the box. A free kick well wide of target by Waskiewicz with 3:35 remaining would be the last shot attempt for either team.
Paiva finished with five saves in goal for the Lions, who were called for 10 fouls compared to 13 for the Pioneers. Tusculum had a 6-2 edge in corner kicks while Mars Hill was flagged for the lone offsides call in the match. Martinsen had four of the seven shot attempts in the match for the Lions, with all four on target, while Garcia led Tusculum with four shot attempts and three on goal.
The Pioneers host Carson-Newman at 7 p.m. Monday.