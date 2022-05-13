The 2022 YMCA/Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic was held on May 5 at Link Hills Country Club with the First Horizon Advisors team winning this year’s event with a score of 54.
One stroke behind in second place was the Professional Vending team. Pictured are members of the First Horizon team (L-R) Matt Renner, Sasha Catron and Heath Pruitt. Not pictured is Lucas Tabor.
Other contest winners included Spencer Smith (longest drive), Terry Douthat (longest putt) and Al Romanowski (putting contest). Closest to the pin winners were Bob Taliafero (#3), Justin Jeffers (#6), Todd Ricker (#14) and Sasha Catron (#16).
A special thanks to Forward Air as the Title Sponsor for this event, along with other Major Sponsors – American Greetings, Andrew Johnson Bank, Jostens, Leonard Associates, Marsh Petroleum, Farm Bureau Insurance, Tennessee and SoPakCo Distribution. All proceeds from the Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic directly benefit the Greene County YMCA for projects to improve the quality of programs and services that positively impact the children of Greeneville and Greene County.
“We appreciate the support of our many sponsors for this event, the golf participants and those that provide items for the goody bags, door prizes and the auction,” said YMCA Executive Director Mike Hollowell. “Because of this tremendous support, over $425,000 has been raised during our eighteen-year partnership with the Douthat family, and many outstanding projects in support of our youth have been accomplished as a result of the tournaments success.”