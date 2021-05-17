Five Greeneviiie High School athletes punched their tickets to the Spring Fling by earning automatic bids to the TSSAA Division 1 Large School state track meet on Saturday at the Section 1 championship meet.
Jaden Stevenson will compete in four events at the state meet. Stevenson qualified by winning the long jump with a leap of 22-5, placing second in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.78, placing third in the 200 in a time of 22.21 and running on the first place 4x100 relay team.
Mason Gudger finished third in the 100 at 11.03 and ran on the 4x100 relay team to claim two spots at the state meet.
Jayquon Price and Keelen Lester joined Stevenson and Gudger on the champion 4x100 relay that recorded a very fast time of 42.71 to earn their tickets to Murfreesboro.
Mason Brandon finished sixth in the 1600 and Tai Edmunds placed seventh in the 110 hurdles. The Devils placed 6th overall in the Large School sectional. Hardin Valley was team champion.
On the girls side, Emily Eppard placed third in the 300 hurdles to earn her way to the state meet.
The Division 1 Large School state meet will be run at Rockvale High School on May 27.
SECTION 1 CHAMPIONSHIP GREENEVILLE TOP 5 FINISHERS GIRLS
100 – 5. Olivia McClintock (13.54); 300 hurdles – 1. Emily Eppard (47.30); 4x200 relay – 4. McClintock, Bowman Mulhollen, Eppard (1:58.75); Discus – 2. Kaylee Wallen (90-05).
BOYS
100 – 1. Jaden Stevenson (11.09), 3. Mason Gudger (11.42); 400 – 1. Morgan Leach (52.38); 1600 – 3. Mason Brandon (4:34.80); 110 hurdles – 5. Tai Edmonds (17.08); 4x100 relay – 1. Gudger, Price, Lester, Stevenson (43.41); 4x200 relay – 4. Gudger, Dabbs, Price, Stevenson (1:37.61); 4x800 relay – 3. Brandon, Hickey, Greineder, Leach (8:43.32); High jump – 3. Jaden Stevenson (5-08), 4. Mason Laws (5-08); Triple jump – 5. Keelen Lester (39-10.5); Discus – 5. J.J. Durbin (118-05).