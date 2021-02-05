Greeneville’s baseball team in the new summer collegiate Appalachian League has a name.
On Thursday at Tusculum University, officials from Boyd Sports, which operates the Greeneville franchise, revealed the team will be named the Greeneville Fly Boys.
The name reflects that Pioneer Park, home of the Fly Boys and Tusculum University’s baseball team, sits in the center of what was once the runway at Tusculum Field, an airfield that was in operation from 1948-1968.
Fly Boys officials also said the team name is a tribute to World War I and World War II pilots. The team’s red, white and blue primary logo features a large star and a World War I-World War II era airplane.
“Not many people know where the stadium sits used to be an old airfield,” said Fly Boys general manager Kat Foster. “This area has such a rich history of patriotism and veterans dating all the way to the Revolutionary War. So we wanted to say a thank you to the members of World War I, World War II, so on and so forth.
“Members of the Army Air Corps and also the Air Force during any conflict or war are known as Fly Boys, so this is to pay homage to them and give attention to where the stadium is and where the airfield used to be.”
The Fly Boys will be the only team in the Appalachian League to wear cream-colored home uniforms, giving the team a retro look.
“We enjoyed looking into the rich history of the area to see how we could incorporate it the absolute best that we could and say thank you to veterans and thank you to the area for being such a wonderful community to us,” Foster said. “We hope everyone loves this new name, new logo, new team, new league just as much as we do.”
Other names considered included Highlanders, Aviators, Capitols and Big Rigs.
“We all fell in love (with Fly Boys),” Foster said. “It was well received by everyone involved.”
The Fly Boys is a rebranding of Greeneville’s baseball team due to the Appalachian League losing its affiliation under Major League Baseball’s plan to contract minor league affiliates from 162 to 120.
The 10 cities that were in the Appalachian League prior to contraction make up the new Appy League. Those include Greeneville, Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport in Tennessee, Bluefield, Danville and Pulaski in Virginia, Princeton in West Virginia and Burlington in North Carolina.
Greeneville is one of four Appy League franchises operated by Boyd Sports. Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport are the others.
Earlier in the week, Boyd Sports revealed the Elizabethton franchise will be named the River Riders and the Johnson City franchise will be named the Doughboys. Boyd Sports is expected to reveal the name of the Kingsport franchise on Friday.
The Bristol State Liners and Burlington Sock Puppets are the other franchises in the league that have revealed their name.
The new Appy League will be part of the Prospect Development Pipeline run by MLB and USA Baseball. College freshmen and sophomores will make up the Appy League rosters, and USA Baseball and MLB will select the players and coaching staffs.
Top performers from the Appy League will advance to the Cape Cod League as juniors. Top performers from the Cape who remain in school will advance to the MLB Draft League as seniors and could be drafted in the MLB draft that is being moved from June to August.
Greeneville’s past two affiliated entries in the Appalachian League were the Astros from 2004-2017 and the Reds in 2018 and 2019.
The team was still named the Reds in 2020, but the minor league baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.