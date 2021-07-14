KINGSPORT — The Appalachian League baseball doubleheader between the Greeneville Flyboys and Kingsport Axmen scheduled for Tuesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium was postponed due to a Kingsport player personnel issue.
Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Axmen tweeted “A player has been removed from the team for conduct of concern and violation of team rules. As we continue to evaluate the facts of the matter, we have postponed the game and will keep our fans informed.”
According to a Kingsport Times-News story, Axmen pitcher Matthew T. Taylor was arrested at his residence in Sullivan County on Monday afternoon, taken to the Kingsport Justice Center, and charged with false reporting (Class C Felony) and harassment. Taylor was processed and confined in the Kingsport City Jail, and released on $25,000 bond.
According to the Kingsport Times-News story, an investigation by Kingsport Police Department officers and detectives revealed that Taylor had sent messages, via a social media application, in which he had threatened to kill multiple people at the Kingsport Axmen game scheduled for Monday evening.
According to the Axmen on Monday, Monday’s game between the Flyboys and Axmen had been postponed due to rain and was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
According to the Kingsport Times-News story, Taylor, a pitcher, graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport in 2018 and played for the University of Kansas in the spring.
Greeneville, which is 19-11-1 and atop the Appy League’s West Division standings, is scheduled to play at Danville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Flyboys return home Tuesday to host Bristol at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.