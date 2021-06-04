ELIZABETHTON — The Greeneville Flyboys cranked out 14 hits and notched their first victory in the new wood bat summer collegiate Appalachian League with a 14-6 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders on Friday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Greeneville, now 1-1, erased a 5-3 deficit with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. And RBI double by Jonathan Hogart gave the Flyboys the lead for good at 6-5.
Hogart finished 3-for-5 with the double and two RBI for Greeneville. Chris Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI; Trevor Austin went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI; Grant Lashure had a hit and an RBI; Zeddric Burnham had a triple; and Christian Ficca had a hit and walked four times.
Greeneville used five pitchers.
Logan Peterson tossed two innings of relief and was credited with the win. He gave up a hit, three runs, walked two and struck out three.
Luke Russo pitched three innings of hitless, scoreless relief. He walked one and struck out four.
Elizabethton’s John Montes went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.
Greeneville plays at Bluefield on Saturday and Sunday. After an off day on Monday, the Flyboys will host the Johnson City Doughboys in their home opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park.