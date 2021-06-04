ELIZABETHTON — With players in the new wood bat summer collegiate Appalachian League reporting just a day before the season got underway, managers were kind of throwing everything on the field in Thursday’s openers to see what does and doesn’t work.
And while for five and a half innings it looked as if the Greeneville Flyboys’ inaugural season would get off to a winning start, the Elizabethton River Riders erased a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh for a 5-2 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
“We have nine position players right now, so some guys are having to play out of position on defense and that got to us a little bit tonight,” said Greeneville manager Alan Regier. “We’re trying to get a look at all of our pitchers. Some guys came in and threw the ball aggressively. Those are the guys who have been pitching (in college) lately. And we have some guys that this is their first experience pre-COVID, and it’s going to take some time to get them right.
“The first half of the season, we’re going to be on skates. But I like our team. I like our energy. Things will get better.”
Greeneville grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Derek Tenney led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Grant Lashure.
The Flyboys made it 2-0 in the sixth. Lashure reached on a two-out single and scored from first when Eddie Micheletti followed with a double the opposite way to the left-field corner.
Greeneville starter Bryce Mayer and relievers Will Saxton and Ryan Franklin held Elizabethton hitless and scoreless for 5 2/3 innings.
Mayer walked one and struck out three over the first two innings. Saxton walked one and struck out five in the third and fourth. And Franklin retired five of the first six batters he faced, striking out two.
After Franklin sat down Elizabethton’s first two batters in the sixth on a popout and a groundout, he gave up a double down the right-field line to Robin Fernandez and an RBI single to Eli Young that pulled the River Riders within 2-1.
Cal Lambert (0-1) took over for Franklin and walked the first batter he faced to put River Riders on first and second. Robert Bavon then hit a sinking liner to right that got past a sliding Jonathan Hogart and rolled to the wall for a two-run triple and a 3-2 Elizabethton lead.
“In defense of (Hogart), that ball was in the lights,” Regier said. “He started his slide and lost the ball for a second.”
Elizabethton tacked on two runs in the seventh off Braden Nett – Greeneville’s fifth of six pitchers – for the game’s final margin.
Logan Estep was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, took third on a one-out single by John Montes and scored on a wild pitch to push the River Riders to a 4-2 lead.
Montes later scored to make it 5-2 when Nett hit Young with the bases loaded.
Austin Troesser took over on the mound for Greeneville after that and held Elizabethton hitless and scoreless over the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two.
Elizabethton’s Philip Berger pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out two.
Jullian Clavelle held Greeneville hitless and scoreless in the eighth. He hit two batters and struck out three.
Chase Lorg closed the ninth for Elizabethton. After Trevor Austin lifted a fly ball to left that was dropped by Bavon to lead off the inning, Lorg retired the next three Flyboys he faced – one via strikeout – to end it.
Greeneville will play at Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Friday and at Bluefield Saturday and Sunday. The Flyboys will host the Johnson City Doughboys in their home opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.