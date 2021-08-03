JOHNSON CITY — Starting pitcher Bryce Mayer pitched five hitless, shutout innings to lead the Greeneville Flyboys to an 11-5 Appalachian League win over the Johnson City Doughboys on Monday night.
Greeneville improves to 30-14-1 and clinches the Appy League West Division championship. Johnson City drops to 15-30-1.
It was Greeneville’s first game played since Thursday after having games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Flyboys will host the Road Warriors for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.
In Mayer’s five innings on Monday, he walked one and struck out eight.
Greeneville’s offense backed Mayer with a 6-0 lead through five innings. The Flyboys finished with 13 hits.
Batting cleanup, Eddie Micheletti went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and drove in two runs.
Batting third, Tayler Aguilar went 3-for-6 with two RBI. Homer Bush Jr. was 2-for-5 with an RBI out of the lead-off spot.
Trevor Austin had a double and three RBI, while Emanuel Dean had a double and an RBI. Jac Croom added a hit and an RBI, Daylen Reyes had a hit and Darius Perry had a hit.
Austin Troesser followed Mayer on the mound. In ⅔ of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, walked one and struck out two.
Relievers Zane Robbins, Kelin Fox and Ben Flowers held Johnson City hitless and scoreless the rest of the way.
Robbins relieved Troesser in the sixth and worked 1⅓ innings. He walked one and struck out four.
Fox pitched the eighth, walking one. Flowers closed the ninth, striking out all three Doughboys he faced.