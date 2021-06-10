Jaxson Crull went 4-for-6 with three doubles and four RBI to lead the Johnson City Doughboys to a 12-9 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville, now 3-3, drops into a three-way tie for first place in the West Division standings with Johnson City (3-3) and the Kingsport Axmen (3-3). The Flyboys will host Kingsport on Thursday and Friday at 7 each night.
Johnson City broke a 9-9 tie with three runs in the seventh inning on Wednesday.
A bases-loaded walk by Steven Ondina gave Johnson City a 10-9 lead. An out later, Crull ripped a two-run double to left field to make it 12-9.
Johnson City reliever Leo O’Shinski was perfect in 2/3 inning of relief in the sixth to notch the win.
Richard Sanchez held Greeneville scoreless over the final three innings to pick up a save. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out five.
Greeneville used five pitchers.
Will Saxton, the Appy League pitcher of the week last week, drew the start and pitched four innings. He gave up five hits, five runs (two earned), walked none and struck out four.
John Day took the loss in relief. In 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, walked three and struck out two.
Brett Anderson and Mason Turner followed Day on the mound and held Johnson City scoreless over the final 2 2/3 innings.
In 1 2/3 innings, Anderson gave up a hit, walked none and struck out two. Turner pitched the ninth, gave up up a hit, walked one and struck out three.
Greeneville had eight hits.
Homer Bush Jr., making his first start of the season in left field, went 3-for-4 with a double, and RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Christian Ficca was 2-for-5 with an RBI; Jac Croom had a double; Eddie Micheletti had a hit and two RBI; and Jonathan Hogart had a hit.