PULASKI, Va. — The Pulaski River Turtles homered five times and finished with eighth extra-base hits in an 11-4 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday night.
John Bay, Jackson Beamon, Conner Gore, Cameron Leary and Garrett Rice each homered for Pulaski. Josh Rolling added a double, while Irvin Escobar and Ryan Johnson each had a triple.
Cameron Leary was 3-for-5 with a homer and an RBI, and Mark Trotta was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Pulaski, which totaled 13 hits. All nine batters in Pulaski's starting lineup had at least one hit.
The River Turtles' offensive outburst comes after they were shut out 2-0 by the Flyboys on Tuesday.
Four Pulaski pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts. Lucas Reed pitched four scoreless innings of relief for the win. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out eight.
Greeneville starter Connor Harris took the loss. In Four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, walked none and struck out two.
The Flyboys had nine hits. Homer Bush Jr. was 2-for-5, while Eddie Micheletti had a double and an RBI.
Greeneville falls to 14-9 but remains atop the West Division standings, a half game ahead of the Bristol State Liners (13-9).
The Flyboys play at Burlington at 7 p.m. Thursday. They return home to play the Johnson City Doughboys at 7 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park.
Pulaski (13-10) is in second place in the East Division standings, 1½ games behind the Princeton Whistlepigs (14-8).