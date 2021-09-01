KAT FOSTER NAMED APPALACHIAN LEAGUE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
Greeneville Flyboys general manager Kat Foster has been named the Appalachian League Executive of the Year.
The award is given to an executive who, in the estimate of their peers, has made the most valuable contribution to their club and league. During Foster’s first year as the Flyboys general manager, she led the team to higher attendance levels, including a new stadium attendance record at Pioneer Park.
Foster transitioned to the general manager role in Greeneville before the 2020 season. In 2019 as the assistant general manager of the Johnson City Cardinals, she was awarded the Appalachian League Woman of Excellence.
“I am both humbled and honored to receive the Executive of the Year Award for 2021. To be recognized by other outstanding executives who are not just incredible leaders themselves in the Appalachian League, but in the entire baseball industry, is truly an honor,” Foster said. “My team in Greeneville this season was nothing short of amazing and I thank them for everything they did and continue to do day in and day out.
“2021 was a comeback year in so many ways, and to be able to earn this award not just in any year, but in a rebrand and post-pandemic year, means more to me than I can express.”
Foster successfully launched a rebrand of her club from the Greeneville Reds to the Flyboys. The team increased overall attendance from the previous 2019 season and set a new attendance record on July 4 with 4,526 fans inside Pioneer Park.
On the field, the Flyboys won the Appalachian League championship.
“Kat is a natural leader, and an integral part of Boyd Sports,” said Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, which operates the Flyboys. “While Kat makes her job look easy, the truth is that the road to earning the title of Appalachian League Executive of the Year is difficult. There are so many great and experienced executives in the Appy League and it speaks volumes when you win this award your first year as a general manager.
“Kat’s execution this summer was flawless, and we congratulate her on a job well done.”
Information on the Greeneville Flyboys can be found at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400.