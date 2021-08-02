The Greeneville Flyboys’ Appalachian League game against the Johnson City Doughboys slated Sunday at Pioneer Park was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol, according to Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports which operates both teams.
According to Greeneville general manager Kat Foster, the Flyboys had a player test positive for COVID-19 but is no longer with the team.
According to Foster, the Flyboys went through COVID-19 protocol and contact tracing and were cleared to play on Sunday by USA Baseball’s medical staff.
According to Foster, the Doughboys traveled to Pioneer Park on Sunday but decided to leave despite USA Baseball telling the teams to proceed with Sunday’s game.
The Flyboys then held a short intrasquad scrimmage and home run derby for fans.
It’s Greeneville’s third straight game canceled due to COVID-19. Games against the Elizabethton River Riders slated for Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Park were also canceled.
Greeneville, which is atop the Appy League West Division standings at 29-14-1, is scheduled to play at Johnson City (15-29-1) at 7 p.m. Monday.