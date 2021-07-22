In a matchup of the top two teams in the Appalachian League’s West Division on Wednesday at Pioneer Park, five Greeneville Flyboys pitchers outdueled four Bristol State Liners hurlers 3-1.
Greeneville remains atop the West standings at 23-13-1, while Bristol drops to 18-17.
The Flyboys will host the Princeton WhistlePigs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Park. Princeton is in second place in the East standings at 22-17.
Cal Lambert drew the start on the mound for Greeneville against Bristol and pitched the first three innings. He gave up five hits, a run, walked none and struck out two.
John Day was perfect in the fourth and fifth innings to earn the win. He struck out two.
Kelyn Fox worked the sixth and seventh innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out three.
Derrick Rabb tossed the eighth inning. He gave up a hit walked none and struck out one.
And Zane Robbins closed with a hitless ninth to notch the save. He walked one and struck out three.
Bristol starter Fernando Medina took the loss. In four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, walked four and struck out eight.
Jonathan Hogart gave Greeneville a 1-0 lead with a solo home run to center field with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
Bristol tied it 1-1 with a run in the top of the third.
Taylor Jackson led off with a single to center, took third on a single to center by Jack Tomlinson and scored on a two-out single to right by MJ Lucas.
Greeneville grabbed a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
The Flyboys scored their first run of the frame on a bases-loaded walk by Tayler Aguilar. Homer Bush Jr. scored the second run on a wild pitch after reaching on a single to center earlier in the frame.
Hogart and Bush each had two hits for Greeneville.
Tomlinson and Matthew Golda each finished with two hits for Bristol.